New Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso said he got a warm welcome from the Masandawan coaching staff upon his arrival

The Portuguese coach has enjoyed successive victories in his first two matches, and he said he immediately hit it off with assistant coach Steve Komphela

Masandawana fans reacted on social media to say they have been impressed with Cardoso, who replaced Manqoba Mngqithi

Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso said he quickly got along with assistant Steve Komphela and the rest of the Mamelodi Sundowns coaching staff upon his arrival.

Cardoso joined Sundowns on Tuesday, 10 December 2024, after the PSL champions ended their 11-year relationship with former coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

Steve Komphela helped new Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso transition to life in Mzansi. Image: Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

After dismissing Mngqithi, Sundowns helped Cardoso easily transition to Mzansi by keeping Komphela, Kennedy Mweene, and Mathias Zangenberg on his technical team.

Miguel Cardoso has respect for Steve Komphela

Cardoso speaks about his arrival at Sundowns in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Cardoso felt a positive flow of energy when he walked through the doors at Chloorkop.

Cardoso said:

"Coach Steve is an amazing person, so easy to relate with, with a mindset that very easily touched ours, from Coach Kennedy and the same from Mathias Zangenberg. When you come from another country, we bring our excitement and energy, but we are so well received that things flow easier. And I feel that they flowed from the very first day."

Fans are impressed with Cardoso

Masandawana fans praised Cardoso on social media, saying they were impressed with the coach, who earned his debut PSL victory on Wednesday, 18 December 2024.

Lucky Ncala said Mngqithi had to go:

"Manqoba Mngqithi nearly turned Sundowns into Thanda Royal Zulu."

Mthokozisi Radebe is negative:

"What I know is that they won't win the league."

Noluthando Kaboyellow Sandawana Nqoko likes Cardoso's start:

"Working with Komphela is a good decision. I like the squad rotation; the coach can see all his players."

Siwandele Jonas isa fan:

"Sundowns have a coach now."

Lungelo Xuluh is impressed:

"Sir Miguel Cardoso is cooking nice."

Manqoba Mngqithi could revive his career overseas

As Briefly News reported, former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi could accept a role overseas after leaving the PSL champions.

Football agent Mike Makaab said Mngithi has options overseas but will only consider a project that best suits his interests.

Source: Briefly News