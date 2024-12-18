After being fired at Mamelodi Sundowns, coach Manqoba Mngqithi could move overseas despite interest from PSL clubs

Football agent Mike Makaab said his client could consider an overseas job after Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso replaced him

Local football fans expressed doubt on social media, saying Mngqtihi does not have the skills to coach overseas

Coach Manqoba Mngqithi is not ruling out a move overseas after being dismissed by PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Football agent Mike Makaab said Mngqithi turned down offers from overseas clubs before Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso replaced him at Sundowns.

After his departure from Mamelodi Sundowns, coach Manqoba Mngqithi could move overseas. Image: Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Current PSL log leaders, Sundowns fired Mngqithi on Tuesday, 10 December 2024, after an unimpressive start to their CAF Champions League campaign following consecutive draws.

Manqoba Mngqithi has options after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns

Makaab speaks about Mngqithi in the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Makaab said Mngqithi could move overseas if the right project comes along.

Makaab said:

"Young coaches tend to have more thoughts on the coaching position than their lives, whereas more mature and older coaches it's more important about where the project is taking them. It's always important that the project must be of interest to the coach."

Fans express doubt

Local football fans expressed doubt on social media, saying Mngqithi does not have the skills to coach overseas and must replace Mabhudi Khanyeza at PSL side Lamontville Golden Arrows.

Rochester Majoro says Makaab is speaking too much:

"That agent shouldn't expose Manqoba's coaching abilities or lack thereof. We still like the guy here at home."

Barca Mushore says Mngqithi must aim lower:

"A move where really? Don't spoil your CV by following Pitso and Rhulani; you are not in the same league as them. Wait for arrows or Chippa; you won't go wrong."

Kb Ap is not a fan:

"Honestly, this one is too soft to survive. Maybe somewhere football is not taken seriously, and I don't know where, but Botswana is not very far, so if there are challenges, we know what to do."

Bonfacious Machethe is doubtful:

"Which team outside SA will hire an assistant coach as their head coach?"

Joe Banda made a suggestion:

"Chippa United will do."

