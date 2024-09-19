Bafana Bafana have dropped out of the top 10 national teams in Africa in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday

The South African men's football team avoided defeat against Uganda and South Sudan in the AFCON 2025 qualifiers but didn't help in their ranking

Briefly News has outlined the top 10 highest-ranked national teams in Africa in the latest FIFA rankings

The South African men's national team dropped in the recent FIFA Rankings due to their performance during the international break.

The Bafana Bafana played two 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan. They drew the first match at home before scrapping a 3-2 win over the Bright Stars in the second game.

Briefly News highlights the top 10 highest-ranked African men's national teams, with Hugo Broos' side dropping out of the mix.

South Africa dropped out of the top 10 highest-ranked men's national football team in the recent FIFA ranking released on Thursday, September 19, 2024. Photo: Sia Kambou.

Source: Getty Images

Top 10 African nations in new FIFA rankings

1. Morocco

The Atlas Lions had a good run during the AFCON qualifiers as they defeated Gabon 4-1 at Adrar Stadium in Agadir before defeating Lesotho 1-0 at the same venue.

Morocco retained the top spot in Africa and is 14th in the global ranking.

2. Senegal

The Teranga Lions suffered a contracting fate during the international break. They drew against Burkina Faso at home before going away to beat Burundi 1-0 courtesy of Ismaila Sarr's second-half penalty.

The AFCON 2021 champions sit in second place in Africa but are ranked 21st globally, dropping two places from their previous spot.

3. Egypt

The Pharaohs move up in the global FIFA ranking after winning their two fixtures in the AFCON qualifiers. They won 3-0 against Cape Verde in their first match before thrashing Botswana 4-0 in the second game.

The AFCON giants sit moved five places on the global ranking and are third in Africa.

4. Ivory Coast

The reigning African champions moved five places up the new ranking, now 33rd in the World and fourth in Africa.

They sealed all six points in their opening fixtures in the AFCON qualifiers, beating Zambia and Chad.

5. Tunisia

After a clean start, Tunisia is at the top of the log in their group in the AFCON qualifiers. The Carthage Eagles defeated Madagascar and Gambia to move up five places in the new rankings.

6. Nigeria

The Super Eagles of Nigeria maintained their position on the global ranking, which is 39th, but dropped from 5th to 6th in Africa after drawing against Rwanda and beating Benin Republic in the qualifiers.

7. Algeria

8. Cameroon

9. Mali

10. Congo DR

Bafana Bafana dropped two places on the global ranking, moving from 57th to 59th, but they are 11th in Africa, according to iDiskiTimes.

McKenzie wants results from Bafana Bafana

Briefly News earlier reported that national sports minister Gayton McKenzie has given Safa and Bafana Bafana two mandates.

The minister said the side needs to start producing results and said he would support their side, but there is a time limit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News