Bafana Bafana has dropped to 11th in Africa after the latest Fifa rankings were released following a draw and victory in their last two matches

Hugo Broos' side were 10th before they lost their place ahead of their next match against Congo on Monday, 7 October 2024

Local football fans reacted with surprise on social media as they felt Bafana performed better than most of the teams in the top 10

Morocco has retained their place as the top African side in world football, while Bafana Bafana dropped out of the top 10 in the latest Fifa rankings.

Hugo Broos' side is now 11th after Bafana picked up four points in their last two matches against Uganda and South Sudan.

Bafana Bafana have dropped out of the top 10 in the African rankings. Image: BafanaBafana.

Source: Twitter

Bafana enjoyed a successful Afcon campaign in 2024 after finishing third at the tournament, but recently, national sports minister Gayton McKenzie has demanded more success.

Bafana Bafana dropped a place in the Fifa rankings

Bafana has a new place in the Fifa rankings, according to the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Bafana conceded four goals in their last two matches and needed a last-minute goal to beat South Sudan, which could have contributed to their new ranking.

Africa rankings

1 Morocco

2 Senegal

3 Egypt

4 Ivory Coast

5 Tunisia

6 Nigeria

7 Algeria

8 Cameroon

9 Mali

10 Dr Congo

11 South Africa

Fans feel Bafana should be higher

Local football fans said on social media that Bafana deserves to be higher in the rankings and that the side has the potential to do better.

Sane from the USA is surprised:

"Bafana can beat all those teams named there."

Phatela P Mothapo said Bafana deserves their place:

"Bafana are drawing most of their games. They must win their games to rank in the top 10."

Montsha Elint questions other teams:

"Senegal and Nigeria haven't been doing well but remain in their positions."

Mshengu Shabalala wants Bafana to improve:

"They must first qualify for the AFCON and the World Cup, then do well if they manage to qualify."

Vesta Allam is not concerned:

"Before the next AFCON starts, you will see them ranking near fifth; you can't get distracted by small things."

Sunday Nkuna disagrees with the rankings:

"I think we are better than DRC, Algeria and Tunisia."

SO ZO YI suggested why Bafana dropped:

"All because of the draw against Uganda."

Minenhle Nkwanyana expected a higher finish:

"We are way better than Egypt, Tunisia, DRC, Nigeria and even Ivory Coast. So we should be in the top five.

Mhleli Sanele Ntombela criticised Broos:

"I am happy with this because Hugo Broos thinks he has known it all since AFCON. He has been crazy choosing players he likes not performing, and if he continues next FIFA break, I think he should leave our country."

Sbu Sgegede is positive:

"That's a joke because we played better than most teams there, but we will still beat them anyway. We don't care about rankings. "

Hugo Broos wants more European-based players

As reported by Briefly News, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said he wants to see more Mzansi stars like Siyabonga Ngezana playing in Europe.

The coach said having more players participating at the top level can only help develop local football.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News