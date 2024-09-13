Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos praised defender Siyabonga Ngezana for his performances at Romanian club FCSB

The defender has received criticism from fans after Bafana's 3-2 victory over South Sudan, while Broos said he wants to see more Mzansi players in Europe

Local football fans blasted Ngezana on social media, saying the defender needs to improve, while others said the player will improve

Coach Hugo Broos said he wants to see more Bafana Bafana players following in the footsteps of Siyabonga Ngezana, who plays in top European club competitions.

Broos said he was pleased to see Bafana defender Ngezana's progress at Romanian club FCSB ahead of the side's appearance in the Europa League this season.

Bafana Bafana coach Higo Broos said the side needs more European-based players like SIyabonga Ngezana. Image: Richard Pelham/FIFA and Alex Nicodim/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

While Broos praised Ngezana, the defender was criticised by Mzansi legend Benson Mhlongo after his performance in the 3-2 victory over South Sudan on Tuesday, 10 September 2024.

Hugo Broos says European football is good for Bafana Bafana

Ngezana is praised by Broos in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Broos said that playing in European competitions can help players develop into better players, which will help elevate Bafana Bafana to greater heights.

Broos said:

"They just become better by playing those games. They are tough games against good teams, and you need this to improve as a player; let's hope it continues like that because it will also be good for Bafana Bafana."

Fans criticise Ngezana

Local football fans backed Ngezana to prove doubters wrong, while others blamed the defender for the two goals conceded during Bafana's 3-2 victory.

Mpendulo Wethu Sonke criticised Ngezana:

"Ngezana doesn't change. The two goals we conceded against South Sudan are all because of him."

Masizakhe Sibiya Ybn is not a fan:

"He is still the same Ngezana that was playing for Chiefs."

Nish Shibambo backed Ngezana:

"I'm also happy to see Ngezana improving in Europe. He deserves to be called to the Bafana Bafana squad."

Darlington Maila admires Broos:

"Thank you, coach."

BRolly LUthando backed Broos:

"We will see more of Ngezana until we understand that Broos is the coach. We are just fans; whether we cry harder or not, it doesn't matter."

Euro-based Mzansi striker has options

As reported by Briefly News, European-based striker Lebo Mothiba has options in Germany and France after leaving Strasbourg.

The striker has spent his entire senior career in Europe and has offers to play for German sideKarlstuher or stay in France with Clermont.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News