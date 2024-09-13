According to Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi, striker Iqraam Rayners will be given time to settle in at Mamelodi Sundowns after joining the PSL champions

The striker joined Masandawana after finishing last season as Stellenbosch FC's top scorer and now faces stern competition for a starting place

Local football fans voiced frustration on social media as they felt Rayners deserves a starting place at Sundowns, while others said he must fight for his spot

Bafana Bafana striker Iqraam Rayners could make his Mamelodi Sundowns debut against Mbabane Swallows in the CAF Champions League on Saturday, 14 September 2024.

Coach Manqoba Mngqithi said the former Stellenbosch FC striker must compete with players such as Peter Shalulile and Lucas Ribeiro for a place at Masandawana.

Manqoba Mngqithi said Iqraam Rayners could make his Mamelodi Sundowns debut against Mbabane Swallows. Image: MTN8 and Masandawana/Twitter.

After an impressive season with Stellies, Rayners joined Sundowns ahead of the new season, while the PSL champions have also added Brazilian striker Arthur Sales to their ranks.

Manqoba Mngqithi backs Iqraam Rayners

Mngqithi speaks about Rayners in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Mngqithi, who fans have criticised, said the Bafana striker could get a chance against Eswatini side Swallows.

Mngqithi said:

"We've got quite a lot of players that can still give us more, and I do believe that [Arthur] Sales can give us something; we are very excited about Iqraam and the fact that he didn't get minutes in the FIFA break [with Bafana Bafana], it gives us a bit of an edge to try and use him for this match [against Swallows]."

Fans question Mngqithi

Local football fans agreed on social media that Rayners must fight for his place, while others questioned why Sundowns are waiting to unleash their new star player.

Nkosana Nkwali says Rayners must fight for his place:

"He is right. He must fight for his spot; this is Sundowns."

Abdul Raheem Ngove praised Rayners:

"Best striker indeed."

Musa Radebe questions why Downs bought Rayners:

"They bought him for vibes."

Vibe Heist wants Rayners to start:

"What nonsense is this? Why bench an in-form striker?"

Siya Masiya is pessimistic:

"That's the end of Rayners."

