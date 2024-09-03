Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker has backed Mamelodi Sundowns to retain their PSL title next season

Despite beating them in the MTN8 semi-finals, Barker said Masandawana still has enough quality to win their eighth consecutive title

Local football fans agreed with Barker on social media, while a few backed their respective clubs for league glory

After eliminating Mamelodi Sundowns from the MTN8, Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker said the Pretoria club will defend their PSL title next season.

The Stellies coach says his side beat Masandawana in the season-opening tournament due to their own performances, not because Sundowns are struggling.

Barker backed the Pretoria side to win their eighth consecutive PSL title, while Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is not rushing for the panic button after their MTN8 exit.

Steve Barker backs Mamelodi Sundowns

According to FARPost, Barker said. Sundowns could win another PSL title next season, while Stellies welcomed Nigerian player Enyinnaya Kazie Godswill to the club.

Barker said:

"I think our performances are the reason why we won the past two games; I wouldn't say it's because of the poor performance from Sundowns, to be honest. They've shown enough quality that they will win many, many football leagues. They're still the firm favourites to take the league."

Fans agree with Barker

Local football fans agreed with Barker on social media by saying Sundowns would defend their league title, while a few fans backed their teams.

Lesibana Ramokolo backs Sundowns:

"They are still blessed with high-quality players, and I expect them to get better."

Indoda Emnyama says Sundowns will win the PSL title:

"Mamelodi Sundowns will defend their title very easily. I don't want to talk about Orlando Pirates. I love my team, but the problem with them is inconsistency."

Nzali Ngcayi agrees with Barker:

"It's possible because Pirates is inconsistent, Chiefs is building, and Stellenbocsh doesn't have depth."

Sibongile NKomazana disagrees:

"Betway Premiership is going to Pirates and the MTN8."

Sifiso Sibisi backed another team:

"He was just consoling Sundowns; Betway Premiership is going to Naturena."

Stellenbosch FC wins race for talented winger

As Briefly News reported, Stellenbosch FC has won the race to sign Cape Town Spurs winger Ashley Cupido.

The highly-rated winger was linked with Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates before joining Stellies.

