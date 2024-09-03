Reneilwe Letsholonyane said he is not sure about Kaizer Chiefs' chances of winning silverware this season

Kaizer Chiefs legend Reneilwe Letsholonyane said he does not know if the club can be successful in its debut season under new coach Nasreddine Nabi.

The Amakhosi legend acknowledged that they had shown ambition by upgrading their technical staff and squad, but he was unsure if it would lead to instant success.

Chiefs legend Reneilwe Letsholonyane is unsure about the club's chances. Image: Mike Egerton/PA Images and Lefty Shivmabu/Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

Chiefs have been busy in the transfer window with several new signings, including the latest acquisition of defender Bradley Cross from Lamontville Golden Arrows.

Reneilwe Letsholonyane speaks about Kaizer Chiefs' chances

Letsholonyane speaks about Chiefs in the video below:

According to Goal.com, Letsholonyane did not express confidence in his former side and had previously criticised young midfielder Samkelo Zwane.

Letsholonyane said:

"So I can only talk from here. I don't know what is happening; I don't know the preparations. From what I have seen from afar, they really want to compete with the other teams in the league. But I don't know."

Fans want new Chiefs players

Local football fans said on social media that Chiefs should be busy adding more players to their squad, while some called for fans to be patient with Nabi.

Sitsaba Mda called for patience from fans:

"All we can do as fans is just wait because this is out of our control."

William Onke Khumalo suggested a target for Chiefs:

"Since KC needs a quality striker, what does Nabi think of Samir Nurkovic?"

Justice Lekubu made demands:

"We need at least three players: a left winger, DM and a striker; then we are good to go."

Emmanuel Trace Malematja backs Nabi:

"Nabi is on the right track; he doesn't need pressure."

Lungelo Lungstar is optimistic:

"I'm looking forward to seeing a trophy."

Hugo Broos wants more competition in the PSL

As reported by Briefly News, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has called on clubs such as Kaizer Chiefs to be more competitive in the PSL.

The Belgian coach said it would benefit local football if more clubs fight for the league title, while he admitted that Nasreddine Nabi has a tough job ahead of him.

