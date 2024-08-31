Percy Tau has broken his silence concerning the rumours linking with a move away from Al Ahly this summer

The Bafana Bafana star cleared the air about talks with Kaizer Chiefs, Wydad Athletic Club, and Mamelodi Sundowns

The South African international mentioned how he would love to return to the Betway Premier Soccer League

South African international Percy Tau has spoken out about reports linking him with a summer move to Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs, and Wydad Athletic Club.

The former Club Brugge star reportedly had contract issues with Al Ahly and was tipped to return to the Premier Soccer League or join Rulani Mokwena in the Moroccan league.

Tau has one year left on his contract with the Red Devils, and he has been said to have issues with the manager, Marcel Koller.

Percy Tau reacts to rumours linking him with a possible move from Al Ahly to Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Wydad AC this summer. Photo: Etsuo Hara.

Source: Getty Images

Tau speaks on links with Chiefs, Sundowns

In an interview with Andile Ncube on Sports Nights Amplified, as per iDiskiTimes, Tau addressed the rumours that he was holding talks with Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns over a possible transfer this summer.

The Bafana Bafana star confirmed that he has not been approached by any teams, including Wydad AC. He also cleared the air about interest from Saudi Arabia and Tanzania.

"No one, we're not talking to anyone, "Sundowns?" – "no", "Chiefs?" – "no"," he said.

"I've seen the rumours; there is an option for me at Chiefs, Wydad, Saudi Arabia; some are even saying Tanzania. They are just rumours, and I don't really entertain them much."

The 30-year-old forward admitted that he would love to return to the PSL and finish his career in South Africa but declared he's happy to stay in Egypt.

"I'd love to come back home and play. I appreciate there is always interest from other teams back home," the former Mamelodi Sundowns star added.

"We will see when the time arrives, but I'd love to return home; I'd never rule that one out."

Source: Briefly News