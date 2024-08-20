Percy Tau is reportedly set to leave Al Ahly after talks on his contract situation at the club has failed to yield results

The South African international has spent four seasons with the Egyptian giants winning 10 trophies in the process

The Bafana Bafana forward could made a surprise return to the Premier Soccer League with Kaizer Chiefs showing interest

South African international Percy Tau is reportedly nearing an exit from Al Ahly, as his relationship with the Egyptian giants is not looking good.

The former Brighton star has been in the news this summer as he has been linked with different clubs, especially a return to the Premier Soccer League with Kaizer Chiefs at the forefront.

The Mzansi forward is expected to leave the African giants this summer after talks on contract renewal and terms for contract termination have failed to progress between both parties.

Tau nears Al Ahly exit

Tau is said to be close to leaving Al Ahly as talks between the player and the club have failed to yield positive results.

The Bafana Bafana star has requested a whopping sum of R18 million for the one year left on his contract with the club if he leaves this summer.

The Red Devils are not ready to yield to his demands, as they can only offer him half of the amount he requested because they see his demands as audacious.

According to an Egyptian media outlet, Elwatan, as per Soccer Laduma, Al Ahly threatens to freeze out the Kaizer Chiefs target until his remaining contract runs out in 2025.

Several African clubs are monitoring the sour situation facing the South African international, with Rulani Mokwena's Wydad AC also reportedly being in the mix.

Tau could be forced to lower his demands as he could not afford to go one year without being active on the field of play.

Mokwena could welcome Tau to Wydad AC

Briefly News earlier reported that Mokwena is interested in reuniting with Tau at Wydad Athletic Club this summer.

Wydad executive Saad Al-Dreib confirmed the club’s interest in the player, while Libyan side Asswehly SC have distanced themselves from Tau.

