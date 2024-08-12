Newly appointed Wydad Casablanca coach could be reunited with Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau at the Moroccan side

Tau and Mokwena worked together at PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns before the midfielder moved to English side Brighton and Hove Albion in 2018

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Tau should consider coming back to South Africa if he leaves Egyptian champions Al Ahly

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has shown an interest in a reunion with Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau at Wydad Casablanca.

The 30-year-old midfielder has been linked with a move away from Egyptian side Al Ahly for months now, and Wydad has shown an interest in the player.

Percy Tau could be reunited with Rhulani Mokwena at Wydad Casablanca. Image: Issouf Sanogo and Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Since joining Wydad, Mokwena could be reunited with Tau after working with the player at Sundowns before the midfielder left for Brighton and Hove Albion in 2018..

Wydad Casablanca wants Percy Tau

Casablanca are interested in Tau, according to the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Wydad executive Saad Al-Dreib confirmed the club’s interest in the player, while Libyan side Asswehly SC have distanced themselves from Tau.

Al-Dreib said:

“We are in a period of renewing the squad, and we are looking for experienced players to replace the departed players, such as Yahya Jabrane, Ayoub El Amloud, and Yahya Attiat Allah. A player like Percy Tau and others, of course, we are interested in signing them.”

Fans want Tau in South Africa

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Tau should ignore interest from Wydad and should consider coming back to South Africa instead.

Phiwokuhle Gp wants Tau at Chiefs:

“Khosi, do it, please. Tau can help us a lot.”

Bonga Sotywambe wished Tau luck:

“Good luck, boy.”

Ace Dibe is not a fan of Mokwena:

“Mokwena is clueless.”

Brafengsta Zanda says Chiefs need Tau:

“He must come back; Chiefs need his services.”

Sechaba Morenamele blames Al Ahly:

“Very cruel people. They can look all innocent but toxic.”

Percy Tau loves being an Al Ahly player

As Briefly News reported, Percy Tau said he would be happy to retire at Al Ahly despite rumours of him leaving the club.

The 30-year-old Bafana Bafana star said he enjoys his time at the Egyptian champions and would like to retire as an Al Ahly player.

