The highly anticipated Dundee July has started the official countdown to the event taking place in a few days

The horse racing event, which has a high-fashion theme, will be marking its 20th anniversary

A poster of the official lineup of artists to grace the stage has been released, and it is a mix of Gqom, Amapiano and Afropop

Countdown to Dundee July

We're just 10 days away from the highly successful Dundee July, which will be taking place on Saturday, 19 July 2025.

It's all systems go for the star-studded horse racing, fashion and lifestyle event, which will be taking place at the Endumeni Racecourse in Dundee.

The theme for this year's show is African Jewel. Similar to the eventful Durban July, which carried the theme Marvels of Africa at the Durban Greyville Racecourse on 5 July 2025.

On Facebook, the official Dundee July page revealed that this event would be extra special, as it marks 20 years since the first-ever show.

"On Saturday, the 19th of July 2025, Endumeni Racecourse in Dundee is the place to be. This year we are celebrating 20 years of Dundee July, we are celebrating growth, we are celebrating success. Dundee July is a real-life testimony of 'started from the bottom and now we’re here'”.

"It’s the Durban July weekend, but do not exhaust your energy because afterwards, it is the Dundee July and there are just a mere 14 days left."

Which artists are performing at Dundee July

What's a Dundee July without the diverse sounds of Mzansi's most talented artists? Taking to Instagram, Maskandi superstar Mthandeni shared the official poster of the event with the artist lineup.

Holding this down will be former Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo, and the lineup includes Mthandeni himself, with versatile singer MaWhoo, Afrotainment boss DJ Tira, Scorpion King Kabza De Small, AfroPop singer Kelly Khumalo, Musa Keys and new kids on the block Mawelele and Naledi Aphiwe.

"Qeeeeeee! This is the official Dundee July, my people. On 19 July, all of the artists from Woolies will come together and the whole country will be closed."

In 2024, multi-award-winning star Sjava was the main act for the show.

Mzansi cannot wait for Dundee July

Social media users are excited for the event, and some cannot wait to relive the thrill of the Durban July.

Section ovayo said:

"Anyone with eyes can see that this is the place to be."

Noxolo Mbambo asked in disappointment:

"Where are the other artists?"

Mthetho Mchunu hailed:

"All the hitmakers in one place. I cannot wait."

Ukwazi Ndawo celebrated:

"Awesome news, 20 years of growth and success is something to celebrate."

Lwazi Madonsela said:

"Dundee July is the place to be. We will be present."

