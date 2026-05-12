Griquas Rugby is grieving the loss of one of the union’s most influential former leaders

Messages of sympathy poured in from supporters, former colleagues, and members of the rugby community across South Africa

The latest tragedy adds to a difficult period for the historic rugby union following several recent losses linked to the team

The Griquas Rugby Union (GWRU) is mourning the passing of former president Dawie Groenewald, who has been described as a passionate and dedicated leader.

Griquas Rugby is mourning the death of former President Dawie Groenewald. Image:@griquas_rugby

Source: Facebook

The union shared the heartbreaking news on social media, accompanied by an emotional tribute.

“It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of Dawie Groenewald, former President of Griquas Rugby from 2005 to 2010.

“Dawie served the union with pride, passion, and unwavering dedication, leaving behind a legacy that will forever form part of the rich history of Griquas Rugby. His leadership and commitment to the game and the people around it made a lasting impact on the union and the wider rugby community.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.

#GriquasRugby #SuzukiGriquas #RIP #GriquasFamily.”

Social media users pay tribute to Dawie Groenewald

Social media users reacted with heartfelt condolence messages as they joined the GWRU family in mourning Groenewald’s passing.

@Eugene Hare said:

“Rest in peace, Dawie. Strength to his family and Griquas Rugby 🙏.”

@Jannie Louw wrote:

“The proverbial rough diamond from Namaqualand. He loved rugby.”

@Kobus Van den Berg commented:

“Strength to Uncle Dawie’s family during this difficult period.”

@Arni van Rooyen shared:

“RIP Uncle Dawie, you were a legend in my eyes.”

@Jannie Brandt added:

“My deepest condolences and sympathy on the passing of Uncle Dawie. May the Lord comfort the broader family and friends during this time of sorrow and mourning. Rest in peace, my uncle, until we meet again 💔💔💔.”

@Albertus Kennedy said:

“RIP, Dawie. Like me, a native of Springbok in Namaqualand. You made your mark.”

@Hugo Schreuder commented:

“RIP, Dawie. You made deep tracks in GWRU. Strength to the family.”

@Braam Vd Westhuizen Snr wrote:

“Ai, this is bad news. Always so quiet. RIP Dawie, now you are with Hilda 🙏🙏🙏.”

@Paul Muller added:

“Our deepest condolences to the family and friends.”

@Dalina Schoeman wrote:

“RIP Dawie 🙏.”

As seen in the post below:

Griquas Rugby suffers multiple losses

Groenewald’s passing follows the deaths of other figures associated with Griquas rugby.

Renowned horse trainer and former Griquas rugby figure Jannie Borman, 73, died at the Vaal Training Centre in early April. Former player and coach Schalk Willem Botma also passed away on Friday, 17 April 2026.

Griquas rugby club supporters during a match in April. Image:@griquas_rugby

Source: Instagram

The club is one of South Africa’s oldest rugby unions. It was established in 1886 and is a Currie Cup provincial team. It is also known for producing hard-nosed, physical, development-driven rugby. It is often regarded as a feeder union for bigger franchises like the Bulls, Sharks, Stormers, and Lions.

SA rugby player dies during rugby training

Briefly News also reported that a South African rugby player passed on after getting injured during a training session.

According to the report, the youngster received medical attention after getting injured, but sadly, he was unable to survive.

Source: Briefly News