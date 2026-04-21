Suzuki Griquas have confirmed the passing of former player and amateur coach Schalk Willem Botma, prompting an outpouring of tributes from the Northern Cape rugby community

The union will honour Botma with a moment of silence during their upcoming Currie Cup fixture against the Airlink Pumas in Kimberley

His death adds to a sombre period for South African rugby, with the Griquas family reflecting on recent losses within the broader rugby fraternity

South African rugby community is mourning the passing of former player and coach Schalk Willem Botma on Friday, 17 April 2026. His death was confirmed by his club, Griquas Rugby, in an emotional post on social media.

Griquas Rugby Heartbroken As Schalk Willem Botma Passes Away

Source: Facebook

He played in local club competitions in Kimberley and the Northern Cape region. He also competed in Griquas club leagues feeding into provincial structures and took part in lower-tier provincial, not fully professional Currie Cup squads.

The club is set to honour him on Sunday, 26 April, when they play against Airlink Pumas.

Suzuki Griquas (G.W.R.U.) shared the heartbreaking news:

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"It is with great sadness that we bid farewell to Schalk Willem Botma, a former player and amateur coach at Suzuki Griquas.

Schalk’s contribution to the game and his passion for rugby left a lasting impact. He was more than just a player and coach; he was part of the Griquas family, serving with pride and dedication.

A moment of silence will be observed at our match against the Airlink Pumas this Sunday as we honour his memory.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and everyone who knew him during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Schalk. Your legacy lives on."

His death comes after the tragic murder of former Griquas rugby player and horse trainer Jannie Borman earlier in April.

Griquas Rugby Union legacy and history

The club is one of South Africa’s oldest rugby unions. It was established in 1886 and is a Currie Cup provincial team. It is also known for producing hard-nosed, physical, development-driven rugby. It is often regarded as a feeder union for bigger franchises like the Bulls, Sharks, Stormers, and Lions.

The club competes in the Currie Cup Premier Division and regularly participates in domestic competitions like the SA Cup. They have historically punched above their weight, including multiple Currie Cup and Vodacom Cup successes.

Griquas Rugby Heartbroken As Schalk Willem Botma Passes Away

Source: Facebook

Griquas Springbok legends and rugby pathway

One of the most famous Griquas-linked Springboks is Mannetjies Roux, who played for Griqualand West during his career. He went on to win 27 Springbok caps and was a central figure in the legendary 1970 Griquas Currie Cup-winning era.

The South African rugby community recently lost flanker Sive Tshaka and former rugby referee Max Baise, who died at the age of 93.

SA rugby player dies during rugby training

Briefly News also reported that a South African rugby player passed on after getting injured during a training session.

According to the report, the youngster received medical attention after getting injured, but sadly, he was unable to survive.

Source: Briefly News