Disaster management teams in KwaZulu-Natal are monitoring the situation in the province following heavy snowfall

The province previously experienced a rare snowstorm in September 2024, in which two people died of hypothermia

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the snow and the cold weather, which has affected parts of the country

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The Sani Pass has been closed due to heavy snowfall in Lesotho and KwaZulu-Natal. Image: Storm Report SA

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL – Several roads in KwaZulu-Natal have been closed as heavy snowfall has been reported in parts of the province.

Heavy snowfall has particularly affected the Drakensberg region, as the South African Weather Service has warned that cold, wet, and windy conditions would persist across the province over the weekend (6-7 June 2026).

Travel between KwaZulu-Natal and neighbouring Lesotho has been suspended for the time being as officials monitor the situation.

Disaster Management teams are monitoring the situation

KZN Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) spokesperson, Senzelwe Mzila, explained that disaster management teams were deployed to manage the situation.

He explained that teams across the province were monitoring the inclement weather conditions following a cut-off low-pressure system that had record-breaking low temperatures.

He also confirmed that the Sani Pass had been closed as a result of the heavy snowfall.

“This has an impact on travellers coming from KaNzuza that might be going towards Lesotho," he explained.

The snowfall and freezing rain are expected to start clearing up by Saturday, 6 June 2026.

Heavy snowfall blanketed parts of the Drakensberg region. Image: Storm Report SA

Source: Facebook

Snow not expected to emulate 2024

While the Eastern and Western Cape bear the brunt of the wet and freezing conditions, the low-pressure system caused temperatures to plummet in other parts of the country. While KZN is experiencing a drop in temperatures, the province is not expected to experience a snowstorm as it did in 2024.

A rare snowstorm in September 2024 caused death and devastation as thousands of people were left stranded in the cold. Many people were trapped in freezing conditions on the N3 as the heavy snow caught motorists unaware. Two people died as a result of hypothermia as well.

South Africans weigh in on the snowfall

Social media shared varied reactions to the snow, with many noting how cold it is across the country.

Izelda Fourie said:

“Imagine everyone now flocking to go see the snow.”

Elizabeth Burrows stated:

“Winter has arrived, high up in the Sani Pass.”

Keneilwe Nikiwe Modise said:

“Started feeling it last night here in Ennerdale in the South of Johannesburg.”

Maggie Catz stated:

“Brrr, we are feeling it in Johannesburg.”

Pretty Sebenzile Nkosi added:

“No wonder it's freezing cold.”

Gina van Staden agreed:

“No wonder it's so freezing.”

Other weather-related stories in South Africa

Briefly News reported that South Africa is no stranger to weather warnings, as the country is often affected by different phenomena.

In March 2025, an Orange Level 5 weather warning was issued for KZN as the province was battered by heavy rainfall.

In June 2025, the rain was replaced by snow as SAWS warned of severe weather for the Eastern Cape and even KZN.

Two months later, an increase in temperatures across the country led to several warnings of wildfires.

Source: Briefly News