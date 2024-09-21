Heavy snow has continued to blanket large parts of South Africa and Lesotho as well

AfriSki Mountain Resort in Lesotho reported having over 20-30cm of snow since last night, adding that they're knee-deep in the snow in some areas

Passengers stuck on the road in a taxi near the resort were rescued by staff and given shelter from the snow at no cost

Speaking to Briefly News, the resort's general manager, Gerrie Schoeman said the landscape looks like something out of a fairytale

South Africa and Lesotho have been turned into a winter wonderland in Spring. Large parts of the country remain blanketed by snow, leaving many amazed.

The South African Weather Service has also warned of more inclement weather throughout the weekend and urged people not to travel.

15 People stuck in taxi rescued by Afriski staff

Lesotho's Afriski Mountain Resort staff rescued 15 people who were stuck in a taxi near the resort.

"We've booked the taxi passengers into our backpackers at no cost and provided warm meals while we wait for the snow to subside," Gerrie Schoeman, the resort's general manager, told Briefly News in an exclusive interview.

Guests snowed in at AfriSki Mountain Resort

Sadly for those already out on the roads, the snow has affected the likes of tourism and travel in both countries.

Schoeman told Briefly News that it snowed throughout the night, and it's still snowing.

Schoeman estimated that Lesotho, the only ski resort in Southern Africa, saw 20 to 30 cm of snow.

"In some areas, we're knee-deep in snow.

"Guests who had to check out today cannot leave, and we've advised guests who are meant to check in today not to travel in these dangerous conditions.

"We've closed the main gate and can only use the tractors to move around the resort.

"It looks like a scene out a fairytale," he said.

Eskom issues warning of power outages

The weather has also put a strain on the power grid and Eskom has warned citizens of potential power outages.

The power utility issued a statement saying that repair times would be affected by the country's inclement weather.

South Africans have lashed out at Eskom, saying it was an excuse for more loadshedding, Briefly News reported.

