Snow has already blanketed parts of the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape

Eskom has warned citizens that the power could be affected due to the inclement weather

South Africans believe Eskom are using the extreme weather as an excuse for power cuts

Eskom has issued a warning of potential power outages across the country, but citizens believe it's an excuse. Gianluigi Guercia.

Source: Getty Images

Prepare for potential outages this weekend.

That’s the warning from Eskom, as most of the country is currently experiencing inclement weather.

The power utility has stated that the electricity network would be at risk because of the extreme weather.

Eskom’s repairs impacted by inclement weather

The power utility also announced multiple faults in KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State and that it would try to restore power as quickly as possible.

They warned that the weather could also impact repairs to faults they previously prioritised.

Mzansi believe it’s another excuse

Paige Elizabeth Fisher said:

“Two or three bad days of weather and that brings down our entire electrical grid? Okay, so things have not improved with Eskom. They have been lying this entire time then.

Ashveer Rambally added:

“Excuse for upcoming loadshedding?” 😂🤣🤔

Themba Ntuli also believed loadshedding was back:

“Loadshedding is loading basically.”

Tsetsefleezo Mogaki called Eskom out:

“Don't come with nonsense now. Only two days.

Sunset Moya added:

“Mxm. Always looking for a scapegoat.🙄”

Sandile Amos Mathonsi said it made no difference:

“We still have loadshedding but disguised in load reduction.”

Dillan McGregor Sibuyi asked for loadshedding to return:

“Bring back load shedding please. Some of us have load reduction every day, so bringing back load shedding, everyone will feel what we are feeling with this reduction.”

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News