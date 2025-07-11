The DA has formally laid charges against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, alleging that Mchunu lied to Parliament about not knowing anything about businessman Brown Magotsi

It comes as the Minister and SAPS Deputy Commissioner are alleged to have links to criminality and interference with police work

It is a criminal offence to lie to Parliament and is punishable by a fine or imprisonment

The Democratic Alliance has laid charges against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, as it is alleged that he lied to Parliament about his relationship with businessman Brown Magotsi.

According to the DA, Magotsi is reported to have links “to serious criminal syndicates and political interference in the police service”. The charges were laid at the Cape Town Central Police Station on Thursday, 10 July.

It comes as the effects are still being felt after KZN Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made allegations against the Minister of having ties to a criminal syndicate.

Alleged lies to Parliament by Mchunu

In March 2025, Minister Mchunu had denied knowing who Brown Magotsi is, while he was under oath before the Parliamentary Police Portfolio Committee. However, months later, on 09 July 2025, the Police Minister had admitted that he did in fact know Magotsi, but downplayed any accusations of having close ties by saying that he knew him as just a comrade.

Because of this, the party has laid formal charges against Senzo Mchunu under the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliaments Act of 2004. An act which states that it is an offence to make a false or misleading claim to Parliament, and it could result in a maximum 2-year imprisonment or a fine.

Speaking to the media outside the police station before laying charges, the Party’s Chief Whip in the National Assembly, Baxolile Nodada, stated why it was important to lay charges on this specific, alleged offence.

“So as the DA, we're not going to sit by and watch Ministers directly lying to Parliament, which is an accountability mechanism. And the only accountability mechanism South Africans have is the representatives of the people.

So, we are out here today taking action on the Minister of Police by laying criminal charges,” Baxolile Nodada, DA MP said.

Who is Brown Magotsi?

Brown Magotsi has been described as a mysterious figure. City Press reports that he is a former MK combatant and, according to Minister Mchunu himself, a fellow comrade.

What is alleged about Magotsi is that his and Mchunu’s political ambitions are being funded by the same man, tenderpreneur Vusumuzi "Cat" Matlala, who is on trial for money laundering and attempted murder.

It is also alleged by Mkhwanazi that Magotsi, a private individual, has access to sensitive intelligence regarding SAPS and informed Matlala that a task team, which was investigating a crime syndicate, had been dissolved and that all the dockets the task team was investigating would be sent to the Deputy Police Commissioner, Shadrack Sibaya, whom General Mkhwanazi also accuses of being involved.

Ramaphosa’s inaction slammed

Despite President Cyril Ramaphosa calling for calm amidst the political storm that is gripping South Africa, caused by the allegations, the DA has slammed the President for what they interpret as a form of silence from him.

“ The President has not said anything since landing back in South Africa on Tuesday and has not taken any action. It's a similar thing that he did nine days ago when he knew that Minister [Nobuhle] Nkabane lied to Parliament.

Took no action when he knew Minister [Thembi] Simelane is involved in the VBS and currently being investigated by the Hawks," Baxolile Nodada said.

Another Minister charged by the DA

This is the second time in 10 days that the DA has laid charges against a Government minister. On July 1st 2025, the party came to the same police station to report Higher Education Minister Nobuhle Nkabane over allegations that she, too, had lied to Parliament, which triggered fears of a rift in the coalition Government of National Unity.

