African National Congress (ANC) veteran, Mavuso Msimang, has weighed in on the party's stance on corruption

Msimang expressed concern that the party's image would be further tainted if it didn't act against some ministers

South Africans took to social media to share their thoughts on Msimang's words, with some ridiculing it

Mavuso Msimang Says ANC’s Image Would Be Tainted if Party Ignores Corruption, SA Says It’s Too Late

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

The African National Congress (ANC) risks further damaging the party’s image if it does not act against members accused of corruption.

That’s according to party veteran, Mavuso Msimang, who weighed in on the recent controversy surrounding Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu. The minister is in the spotlight following allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner presented evidence of corruption and political interference within the South African Police Service, noting Mchunu’s ties to a crime kingpin.

What did Mavuso say?

Speaking about the current situation, the former Director-General of the Department of Home Affairs said that the ANC needed to do a lot of work if it wanted to regain the trust of the voters.

He warned that if it failed to enforce the step-aside rule for members accused of corruption, it would further taint the party’s image.

"If the ANC were to continue to cover up any of these issues, that would be a ticket to down to 30%," he said.

Msimang has been outspoken about corruption in the past, and even resigned from the party in 2023, saying that the ANC had been wracked by endemic corruption. He eventually backtracked on his decision after discussions with Fikile Mbalula.

What has the ANC done about the issue?

National Assembly speaker, Thoko Didiza, has tasked three committees to look into the claims by the police commissioner, but noted that it remains unproven thus far.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has also promised to address the claims, noting the potential impact it has on national security. The president has promised to address the allegations on Sunday, 13 July 2025.

Mavuso Msimang Says ANC’s Image Would Be Tainted if Party Ignores Corruption, SA Says It’s Too Late

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about Mkhwanazi's allegations

South Africans think ANC’s reputation is already tainted

Social media users weighed in on Msimang’s comments, with many saying that the party’s image was already ruined.

Nzuza Zanele said:

“Ramaphosa is going to protect that rogue organisation again on Sunday. No consequence management from our useless President.”

Muzi Buyani Dlamini added:

“Ramaphosa and his ANC stooges won't heed Msimang’s warning because, according to the current ANC procedures, comrades must be protected at all costs by the President.”

Diliza Dee stated:

“The image of the ANC has been tainted throughout these three decades.”

Thobani Sikhosana agreed:

“The ANC’s image has been tainted a long time ago.”

Sandra Cunningham asked:

“What image? The ANC are the face of corruption in SA.”

Salome Marais questioned:

“What image? That of incompetence, corruption, favouritism and lies? Who would protect an image like that?”

President Ramaphosa to hold family meeting

Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Sunday, 13 July 2025.

The president will discuss the allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

South Africans shared their thoughts on Ramaphosa's upcoming address and speculated on what he would say.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News