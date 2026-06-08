WESTERN CAPE— The international transit corridor via Zimbabwe and Mozambique is being utilized to return displaced individuals to Malawi. Two initial passenger vehicles exited the Western Cape province on Saturday, June 6, 2026, transport management teams confirmed. This as governments across Africa begin repatriating citizens after Ghana repatriated 300 citizens in May 2026.

Malawians are leaving South Africa. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to IOL, this initiative provides an exit strategy for external residents who relocated to emergency shelters within Mossel Bay. The cross-border deployment operates directly under administrative oversight from the Lilongwe executive authority.

Reception and Reintegration Plans

Diplomatic updates indicate that passengers will gather at Blantyre's central sports arena for identification checks before dispersing to regional sectors. Internal ministries have prepared local reception protocols to assist individuals during this transition phase.

The administrative headquarters at Capital Hill confirmed that communication lines remain open with neighboring territories to protect travelers along the highway network. Internal departments stated that domestic agencies stand prepared to manage the arrival logistics and provide basic processing support for all returning residents.

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Anti-illegal immigration protests have erupted across the country. Groups like March and March have called for undocumented foreigners to return to their home country.

Nigerian government to repatriate citizens

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the Nigerian government also announced its intention to repatriate its citizens from South Africa, following in the footsteps of other African nations. The government announced on 5 June 2026 that it was planning on repatriating more than 1,000 and screening has already begun.

Source: Briefly News