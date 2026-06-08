Malawians Depart From South Africa Following Anti-Illegal Immigration Protests
WESTERN CAPE— The international transit corridor via Zimbabwe and Mozambique is being utilized to return displaced individuals to Malawi. Two initial passenger vehicles exited the Western Cape province on Saturday, June 6, 2026, transport management teams confirmed. This as governments across Africa begin repatriating citizens after Ghana repatriated 300 citizens in May 2026.
According to IOL, this initiative provides an exit strategy for external residents who relocated to emergency shelters within Mossel Bay. The cross-border deployment operates directly under administrative oversight from the Lilongwe executive authority.
Reception and Reintegration Plans
Diplomatic updates indicate that passengers will gather at Blantyre's central sports arena for identification checks before dispersing to regional sectors. Internal ministries have prepared local reception protocols to assist individuals during this transition phase.
The administrative headquarters at Capital Hill confirmed that communication lines remain open with neighboring territories to protect travelers along the highway network. Internal departments stated that domestic agencies stand prepared to manage the arrival logistics and provide basic processing support for all returning residents.
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Anti-illegal immigration protests have erupted across the country. Groups like March and March have called for undocumented foreigners to return to their home country.
Nigerian government to repatriate citizens
In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the Nigerian government also announced its intention to repatriate its citizens from South Africa, following in the footsteps of other African nations. The government announced on 5 June 2026 that it was planning on repatriating more than 1,000 and screening has already begun.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za