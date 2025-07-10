President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

The President promised to respond to the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner's claims when he returned from Brazil

South Africans shared their thoughts on Ramaphosa's upcoming address and speculated on what he would say

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation about Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's allegations. Image: Yan Dobronosov/ Darren Stewart

GAUTENG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will host one of his famous family meetings to discuss the allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner stunned the nation on Sunday, 6 July 2025, when he detailed some of the corruption and political interference within the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Ramaphosa, who was in Brazil at the time, promised to address the allegations when he returned to the country.

When will Ramaphosa address the nation?

In a statement released on X, the presidency reiterated that Ramaphosa undertook to attend to the development when he returned, due to the potential implications on national security.

"President Ramaphosa has been seized with this matter in recent days and will, following various consultations, take the nation into his confidence at 19h00 on Sunday, 13 July 2025," the statement read.

What you need to know about Mkhwanazi's allegations

Senzo Mchunu featured heavily in Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s allegations. Image: Mlungisi Louw

How did South Africans react?

Social media users had little faith that Ramaphosa would say anything important, with many stating that he would most likely call for a Commission of Inquiry.

@CheetahPlains said:

"He will blame Mkhwanazi and encourage people to stop gossiping."

@PartyPakathi added:

"We will wait patiently for the announcement of another Commission of Inquiry."

@Constitution_94 said:

"Another speech to tell us about an investigation which is going to be launched and a commission led by a retired judge. Senzo Mchunu to be given special leave. The rest remains."

@zito142 stated:

We don't want a Commission of Inquiry. We want people fired."

@Mashudu22 agreed:

"We don’t want commissions this time around. Heads must roll."

@ihsem28 added:

"We need him to act and not call a family meeting. He wanted to be President, so he must be a President."

