President Cyril Ramaphosa to Hold Family Meeting About Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s Claims, SA Wants Action
- President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi
- The President promised to respond to the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner's claims when he returned from Brazil
- South Africans shared their thoughts on Ramaphosa's upcoming address and speculated on what he would say
GAUTENG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will host one of his famous family meetings to discuss the allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner stunned the nation on Sunday, 6 July 2025, when he detailed some of the corruption and political interference within the South African Police Service (SAPS).
Ramaphosa, who was in Brazil at the time, promised to address the allegations when he returned to the country.
When will Ramaphosa address the nation?
In a statement released on X, the presidency reiterated that Ramaphosa undertook to attend to the development when he returned, due to the potential implications on national security.
"President Ramaphosa has been seized with this matter in recent days and will, following various consultations, take the nation into his confidence at 19h00 on Sunday, 13 July 2025," the statement read.
What you need to know about Mkhwanazi's allegations
- President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to the allegations Mkhwanazi made, saying he was sowing confusion.
- The uMkhonto weSizwe Party, the Democratic Alliance, and the Economic Freedom Fighters reacted to the allegations.
- Police Minister Mchunu, whom Mkhwanazi accused, flatly denied the allegations made against him.
- The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Ian Cameron, said Mchunu must appear before Parliament.
- Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla promised that action would be taken if anything happened to Mkhwanazi.
How did South Africans react?
Social media users had little faith that Ramaphosa would say anything important, with many stating that he would most likely call for a Commission of Inquiry.
@CheetahPlains said:
"He will blame Mkhwanazi and encourage people to stop gossiping."
@PartyPakathi added:
"We will wait patiently for the announcement of another Commission of Inquiry."
@Constitution_94 said:
"Another speech to tell us about an investigation which is going to be launched and a commission led by a retired judge. Senzo Mchunu to be given special leave. The rest remains."
@zito142 stated:
We don't want a Commission of Inquiry. We want people fired."
@Mashudu22 agreed:
"We don’t want commissions this time around. Heads must roll."
@ihsem28 added:
"We need him to act and not call a family meeting. He wanted to be President, so he must be a President."
Security tightens outside Mkhwanazi's home
Briefly News reported that security outside the home of the KZN Police Commissioner had been beefed up.
This came after Mkhwanazi accused Police Minister Senzo Mchunu of politically interfering in the work of the police.
South Africans online said they were prepared to protect Mkhwanazi in case he was targeted for exposing corruption.
