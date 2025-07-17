Members of Parliament have warned that unrest will occur if anything happens to General, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

This comes after the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner made explosive claims against Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu

Members also called for the protection of whistleblowers who will give evidence before the ad hoc committee that will investigate the claims

South Africa may experience another period of unrest. This is according to Members of Parliament. MPs warned that the country could go up in flames if anything happened to KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

What did the MPs say?

On Wednesday, 16 July 2025, parties made recommendations during the joint committee. Parties recommended that Parliament establish an ad hoc committee to investigate the explosive claims made by General Mkhwanazi.

Eugene Mthethwa, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP, said that the public is very frustrated, and it is a ticking time bomb. He said that the EFF, however, supports the establishment of the ad hoc committee. Mthethwa stated that people are already in the streets, and nothing has happened yet. He said that should anything happen to General Mkhwanazi, the country will erupt in flames.

"Madiba is no longer here to quench the fire," Mthethwa said.

Security increased outside Mkhwanazi's house

Security around Mkhwanazi's home has been tightened to ensure his safety. Various vehicles were spotted in front of the house, including a Golf 7 and an SUV. Many South Africans are showing support for the General.

Various civil groups and political parties, including the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, took to the streets in KZN and Johannesburg to show support. On 15 July, the ‘Hands Off Mkhwanazi’ march in Durban saw crowds start to gather at Curries Fountain, before continuing through the streets of Durban

What did Mkhwanazi reveal?

General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, speaking at a press briefing on 6 July 2025, made explosive allegations. He claimed that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya were acting under the influence of known syndicate figure, Brown Mogotsi.

According to Mkhwanazi, Mchunu gave the order to dismantle the Political Killings Task Force in December 2024.

What you need to know about Mkhwanazi's allegations

Political parties, including the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the Democratic Alliance (DA), and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, called for action against Mchunu.

Sibiya and Mchunu responded to the allegations Mkhwanazi made, and both denied being involved in criminal activities.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department's former boss, David Tembe, said the City of Johannesburg will probe the alleged operations of a drug syndicate in Gauteng.

President Cyril Ramaphosa responded and said that Mkhwanazi's briefing may cause confusion.

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Ian Cameron, said Mchunu must appear before Parliament.

Ramaphosa placed Mchunu on special leave

In an earlier report, Briefly News stated that President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on 13 July 2025 that he had placed Senzo Mchunu on special leave after KwaZulu-Natal Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's allegations against him.

Ramaphosa said that Mchunu, whom Mkhwanazi accused of interfering with the work of the South African Police Service in KwaZulu-Natal, will be replaced by Professor Firoz Cachalia as the acting Minister of Police. Ramaphosa also said that a commission of inquiry will be established to investigate the allegations Mkhwanazi made.

