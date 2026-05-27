A Facebook video of South African National Defence Force soldiers marching through Oudtshoorn on 26 May 2026 has left Mzansi standing at attention. Jean-Pierre Whittingstall posted the Infantry School members chanting and singing during what appeared to be a training jog.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Army Support Base Eastern Cape Women’s month parade. Image: SA National Defence Force

Source: Facebook

The clip quickly drew a wave of pride and respect from South Africans online.

Whittingstall, who says he lives near the route, explained he had heard the soldiers every day. He had often walked up, hoping to finally catch a glimpse of them. On 26 May, he finally did and decided to share the moment with the rest of South Africa.

Mzansi shows love for the men and women in uniform

The video put a spotlight on the daily dedication of SANDF members. Many South Africans do not often see this side of military life. For Whittingstall, watching them up close made the experience even more powerful.

People in the comments section were quick to share their own reactions. Some praised the physical fitness on display among the soldiers. Others simply appreciated seeing something uplifting come across their feeds for once.

One commenter said it was great to see fit men and women still serving in the army. Another thanked Whittingstall for taking the time to record and share the moment.

For many South Africans, the clip was a timely reminder of the people who show up every single day.

Watch the video below:

More about SANDF

South Africa's army went viral because of its drill at an official gathering.

Two SANDF soldiers collided head-on with motorbikes during a live demonstration at the Rand Show in Nasrec, leaving the crowd stunned.

A video captured South Africa's National Defence Force (SANDF) in action as they were in pursuit of suspected criminals.

Source: Briefly News