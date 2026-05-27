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“Some Positive Vibes”: Video of SANDF Soldiers Marching Through Oudtshoorn Streets Leaves SA Proud
South Africa

“Some Positive Vibes”: Video of SANDF Soldiers Marching Through Oudtshoorn Streets Leaves SA Proud

by  Jim Mohlala
2 min read

A Facebook video of South African National Defence Force soldiers marching through Oudtshoorn on 26 May 2026 has left Mzansi standing at attention. Jean-Pierre Whittingstall posted the Infantry School members chanting and singing during what appeared to be a training jog.

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SANDF
Army Support Base Eastern Cape Women’s month parade. Image: SA National Defence Force
Source: Facebook

The clip quickly drew a wave of pride and respect from South Africans online.

Whittingstall, who says he lives near the route, explained he had heard the soldiers every day. He had often walked up, hoping to finally catch a glimpse of them. On 26 May, he finally did and decided to share the moment with the rest of South Africa.

Mzansi shows love for the men and women in uniform

The video put a spotlight on the daily dedication of SANDF members. Many South Africans do not often see this side of military life. For Whittingstall, watching them up close made the experience even more powerful.

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People in the comments section were quick to share their own reactions. Some praised the physical fitness on display among the soldiers. Others simply appreciated seeing something uplifting come across their feeds for once.

One commenter said it was great to see fit men and women still serving in the army. Another thanked Whittingstall for taking the time to record and share the moment.

For many South Africans, the clip was a timely reminder of the people who show up every single day.

Watch the video below:

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jim Mohlala avatar

Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za

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