A video captured South Africa's National Defence Force (SANDF) in action as they were in pursuit of suspected criminals

The video was especially interesting to South Africans as the soldiers were reportedly pursuing illegal miners locally referred to as zama-zamas

South Africans were mortified by the dramatic scene that made rounds all over social media, and it sparked discussions about safety in South Africa

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South Africans shared thoughts on a video showing South Africa's national defence force hard at work. The clip captured the reality of South African soldiers on duty, trying to keep people safe.

SANDF chased alleged illegal miners into a school. Image: @nokubongabothanx

Source: TikTok

The video of the SANDF hard at work, posted on 10 May 2026, sparked discussions about rising crime in South Africa. Many online users were also concerned by the extent to which the soldiers pursued the alleged illegal miners.

A post TikTok by @nokubonganothanx captured the moment that suspected zama-zamas were running away from the SAnDF on foot. The men who were trying to get away ran into a school during working hours, while children were scattered everywhere. Despite their presence, the suspects entered the school, and the soldiers were not far behind in pursuit of them. Chaos ensued as the suspects and SANDF took over the school grounds with children in the school yard and on the playground. Watch the video below:

SA fears for students in zama-zama chaos

People felt the clash between the soldiers and the illegal miners of children. Online users were divided over SANDF's relentless chase. Read the comments below:

South Africans were disturbed to see suspected zama-zamas in a primary school. Image: Shiraaz Mohamed

Source: UGC

Blueberry 💋💗🏩 was stunned:

"That is so scary, yoh 😳"

Mamagal Mawiniza was amazed that criminals were able to get into the school with little effort:

"Guys we are really not safe in our country 😭"

Teddybear02. .. 🇿🇦 🏳️‍🌈 wrote:

"They should have asked this student to help them."

F-2625 added:

"My heart bleeds for our country 💔"

Puleng°Hope remarked:

"Painful mawukhumbula okwenzeka eish this song isivusela manxeba those days."

Big Boy 22 wrote:

"Our children are not safe at all💔"

phizo411 was horrified by the chase scene:

"Compromising the safety of school children."

JustDot223🏎️ was stunned:

"So your school exposes kids to security risks? No fencing, no access control whatsoever."

xoliswa thabiseng molefe😍 remarked:

"Yhoo I hope everyone is safe."

LeeMgcina exclaimed:

"Yaaa kwaze kwa busy eMzantsi 😢"

Benediction felt the scene was dangerous for children:

"They could hold children hostage."

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Source: Briefly News