A video on TikTok captured a heartbreaking ceremony laying a young woman to rest after she achieved a big accomplishment in her lifetime

South Africa's graduation season is underway, and many have been celebrating many achievements, but one student stood out because of heartbreaking circumstances

TikTok users were touched by a post that detailed the tragic ending that a young student met after years of hard work

Graduation day means something completely different to one family. A young woman who was not able to walk across the graduation stage despite earning her degree.

A graduate died before the graduation ceremony. Image: @mthombeni.thandeka

Source: TikTok

A video posted on 8 May 2026 left South Africans touched after they gathered for a sad occasion instead of a graduation celebration. The story of the young graduate left many people moved by how a young woman's life ended on an incredibly sad note.

In a video on TikTok by @mthombeni.thandeka a young woman, Nomgqibelo Zanele Mtsweni, was being laid to rest after she was supposed to graduate on 25 June 2026. The sombre affair was filled with loved ones who were in mourning as they gave their young lady a funeral for a graduate with a special tribute. Six men gently carried the graduate, carrying to her place of final rest. Watch the video below:

SA moved by funeral for graduate

Online users felt the pain of Nomgqibelo Zanele Mtsweni's loved ones. Many expressed heartfelt condolences to the family. Read the comments below:

South Africans still congratulate late graduation. Image: Wings Panic / Pexels

Source: UGC

Thandy_Mbokane commented:

"Someone once say we stress for the future we might not be part of, so sad 😒"

🫦Absolutely_Zinny🫦 was moved by the footage:

"That song would have messed me up so bad 😭"

Pheladi Mogashoa gushed:

"Dear Lord, can I please see my graduation day 🙏🏻I worked hard for this qualification 🙏🏻😭"

Mzukulu ka ma-Biyela applauded the effort for the late graduate:

"I love the effort for making her proud, she’s so proud of you 👏 on her behalf, I am proud also to honour her so highly.RIP stranger Uyibekile Induku Ebandla Ngike ngithi ekhaya ngifundela igama lami as much future ngingayazi."

Astra🤍✨🌈 wrote:

"All the hard work and sleepless nights kodwa Thixo your will😢"

BontlesN commented:

"Graduates need to be celebrated no matter what, rest in intellectual peace, graduate🙏🏽"

Clementine Lobori💕😊 was touched by the graduate's sad passing:

"When we’re about to conquer the world, time always cheats 😩"

Miss Blue added:

"I don't know her, but this hurts... Condolences to her family."

Gracious Nkomo 🎀 wrote:

"Ohh this gave me some chills. May God give strength to the family🫂. Rest well, graduate Zanele 🎓"

Other Briefly News stories about graduation

People were touched by a graduate living with a disability who received a standing ovation after achieving remarkable results

A young graduate became a viral sensation and scored a makeover after she had an emotional reaction to receiving her degree.

People were impressed by a young lady who was able to earn her PhD in her 20s at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Source: Briefly News