A video of a University of kwazulu-natal (UKZN) graduate with a disability celebrating a major achievement received viral attention

South Africans were touched after UKZN graduate Siyabonga Khumalo who earned his Bachelor of Social Sciences degree with flying colors

The UKZN graduate made inspiring achievements throughout his studies as a student living with disability

Siyabonga Khumalo, a recent UKZN graduate, left the nation inspired after he walked his graduation stage. He earned his UKZN Social Sciences degree with practically flawless results.

A UKZN graduate with disability earns degree summa cum laude. Image: ukzn1

Source: Facebook

The video posted of the UKZN graduation on 7 May 2026 highlighted the young man's hard work that earned him flawless results. People were also inspired that the young man was someone living with disability.

In a video posted on Facebook by UKZN, Siyabonga Khumalo walked the graduation stage is one of 153 students with disabilities who graduated from UKZN in 2026. The young man who lives with scoliosis was a force to be reckoned with as he also earned 14 certificates of merit and six Dean's Commendations. He earned his degree suma cum laude achieved an impressive 21 distinctions for his Bachelor of Social Sciences degree. He was so inspiring that he received a standing ovation when he walked the stage and he joined in dancing while everyone cheered. Speaking about his achievements, Siyabonga, expressed gratitude to his mother who supported him and as well as his entire family and other people involved in making his achievement possible. Watch the video below:

South Africa moved by graduate

Many people felt that the video of the UKZN graduate was touching. People could not stop a raven about the young man who made his dreams come true. Read people's comments below:

The UKZN graduate received cheers from many after he received his degree. Image: UKZN1

Source: Facebook

Gezile Ndlangamandla commented:

" 'The ability beyond the disability', that was our slogan at the Disability Support Unit at UKZN. This is a true definition of that. To say I am proud of out students is an understatement. Congratulations to you my brother and all the reat of the 153 students for defying all the challenges we face at the university."

Adele Munsami said:

"Siya! I am proud to have taught you during your undergraduate from your very first year and now in your Honours ! Fly the psychology PMB flag high!"

Isaaq Monyane was impresed by the man:

"He's got 21 distinctions he's a big man."

Beverly Mathebula commented:

'You reading this, never allows anyone to convince you that your child is less gifting or otherwise!!! Very big congragulations to Siyabonga, thank you for reminding us that we are different."

Other Briefly News stories about graduates

South Africans were moved by in emotional women who graduated and rushed over to hug her single mom in a touching TikTok video.

People are celebrated after a mascot at a university walked the graduation stage just in their full costume to accept their degree.

A graduate who turned all the attention back to his mother who got him through his studies working as a domestic worker in a TikTok video.

Source: Briefly News