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A video on TikTok showed the hilarious graduation of someone special at the North - West University

- Online users were in stitches over the unserious moment that took place during the graduation ceremony

South Africans were in stitches over how a serious event also included a funny moment

A graduate ceremony became a viral moment because of a comical graduate. People were in stitches after watching the moment when someone special at the North-West University got his degree.

The North-West University mascot collected his degree. Image: @youlandermbuyane

Source: TikTok

The clip posted on 18 March 2026 left people in stitches as they were really amused by the mascot at the university graduation event. The video amassed a lot of attention and inspired many jokes from viewers.

In a video on TikTok by @youlandermbuyane the North-West University mascot took to the stage. It turns out that the person behind the mask was graduating, and they decided to accept it wearing their full uniform. The graduate mascot was making some comical gestures before he revealed the man behind the mask. He was capped while still wearing the bottom half of his costume. Watch the video below:

South Africa amused by NWU mascot

Many people thought that the video of the mascot walking the stage was hilarious. Viewers congratulated the person behind the mask on earning their degree. Read the comments below:

TikTok viewers were amused that a mascot got a degree. Image: Feyza Tugba / Pexels

Source: UGC

These sindi. 🎀 was delighted by the graduation moment:

"These Nwu mascots spend hours and hours chasing us or running around the campus, but they graduate and siyashiyeka thina🥺❤️🥳 so proud of these energetic people."

0fficialdani was also moved by the video:

"Seeing his little siblings come out with the flowers took me all the way out, such a bittersweet feeling graduating from your university as a mascot. You touch every end of campus. Give so many high fives… best experience a college could give🥹."

Mphoentle remarked:

"Being a mascot probably made his university years so much better.🥺"

MegaMind exclaimed:

"The beauty was when he fixed his gown and cap before he placed the belt!! Proud moment!"

GlowupwithElonn remarked:

"I love the tradition of how the mascot can’t reveal their identity until they graduate from college. I went down a whole rabbit hole of how these students really have to live a double life of protecting their identity, not being exposed that they’re the mascot. It was actually cool af."

Mahlatsi Elizabeth was amused:

"I’m here thinking mascots were just there to entertain us, kgante they take life seriously 😭😂🤣"

fly girl applauded the graduate mascot:

"The mascots make the school's events nice, big ups to him 🤞🙏🏾"

TravelBugZA joked about the spectacle:

"Thought the mascot were there for vibes not for serious studying 😂✌️"

Other Briefly News stories about University graduates

Source: Briefly News