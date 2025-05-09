The University of KwaZulu-Natal is trending on social media over a mascot that wowed the crowd during graduation

The young man received a standing ovation from all the lecturers and the vice chancellor of the school for his performance

South Africans loved this wholesome moment as they flooded the comments section raving over him

While hundreds of University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) students celebrated their academic achievements at recent graduation ceremonies, it was the campus's vibrant mascot, Impi, who unexpectedly stole the spotlight with his enthusiastic and often humorous antics.

The Impi UKZN mascot amazed many people with his performance at the graduation ceremony. Image: @ukzn_official

Impi UKZN mascot steals the show at graduation

Dressed in his signature traditional Zulu warrior attire, Impi's high-energy presence injected a unique and memorable flavour into the formal proceedings, much to the delight of graduates, their families, and university staff.

The TikTok video shared by the university under the handle @ukzn_official showcased the energetic performance of the mascot walking on the stage. Impi's infectious enthusiasm proved to be a major highlight. His spirited participation transcended the usual formality of the event, creating a more relaxed and celebratory atmosphere, which earned him a standing ovation from all the lecturers and the vice chancellor of the university.

He also brought laughter to the audience. At the end of the video, the young man removed his mascot, and the clip of his lively interactions quickly went viral on social media, showcasing a lighter, more engaging side of the graduation ceremony.

While the focus rightly remained on the academic accomplishments of the graduating class, Impi's unexpected star turn provided a welcome and memorable element to the day.

Take a look at the video below:

South Africa in awe of Impi UKZN mascot’s moment

Impi UKZN's infectious energy and playful interactions provided a heartwarming and humorous counterpoint, ensuring that this year's graduation ceremonies were not only a celebration of academic success but also a testament to the vibrant spirit of the university community. His unexpected stardom left many people amused and in awe as they reacted in the comments section.

Sinethemba Dosini said:

"He served his University well. All the best to him. When are the applications for New Impi?"

MaKhumalo added:

"I have lived to see IMPI, the boy was the best mascot... He raised the bar. What a wow!"

Semuhle_Beauty_Training expressed:

"Wait, he won’t be impi anymore? Bathong! So handsome."

Theooo770 wrote:

"Congratulations, boy, the best mascot."

Don groovy shared:

"This brother didn't have a great upcoming; his family really struggled, but he went against the odds now he has a Degree. Unkulunkulu akamulahli umuntu wakhe."

B.ᥫ᭡ replied:

"Our very own mascot."

Lovedelia commented:

"The way the people on stage were so proud, ohh nkosiyam. They even stood up."

The Impi UKZN mascot stole the show at the graduation ceremony in a TikTok video. Image: @ukzn_official

