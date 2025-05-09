Malcolm Wentzel, who became famous for his close relationship with his domestic worker Thembi Ubisi, has shared another heartwarming video collection showing their special bond

The TikTok video features various clips of the pair dancing, having fun, and enjoying time together, highlighting how Wentzel treats Thembi more like family than an employee

Social media users praised the relationship, with many commenting on the beautiful bond they share, and some even noting that Malcolm's kindness must come from good parenting

A video shared by Malcolm Wentzel getting ready to celebrate Mother's Day with Thembi touched hearts across Mzansi. Images: @malcolm_fkn_wentzel

Source: TikTok

Malcolm Wentzel has once again warmed hearts across Mzansi by sharing a collection of sweet moments with his domestic worker Thembi Ubisi just ahead of Mother's Day. The TikTok star, who has gained over a million followers through videos of his unique relationship with Thembi, posted a video in early May, showing the pair dancing, having fun, and spending quality time together at his home.

The videos show that their relationship goes far beyond that of a typical employer and employee, with Thembi treated more as a family member.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

A special bond

The video compilation was shared on Malcolm's TikTok page @malcolm_fkn_wentzel with the caption:

"Don't worry be happy. Almost mothersday!!! #fknarmy."

This suggests that Wentzel sees Thembi as a mother figure in his life. This would explain the timing of the post as South Africa prepares to celebrate Mother's Day.

This is not the first time Malcolm has shown his appreciation for Thembi. Besides the car he had previously gifted her, he once surprised her with a trip to a luxury watch store. In that viral video, Malcolm reminded Thembi that she had been wearing the same watch he gave her for 12 years while she looked after him, and suggested she get herself "a nice Rolex."

The pair has even made an appearance on 'Die Real Housewives van Pretoria', further cementing their status as beloved South African personalities. Although Malcolm posts various conversations between them, fans agree that it's Thembi who often steals the show with her genuine reactions and charming personality.

The FKN Army that Wentzel mentions in his hashtag is a movement he created aimed at "changing the lives of ordinary hard-working people" and bringing "refreshed energy into the world." Through this platform, he often performs generous acts and giveaways, with Thembi frequently at the centre of his kind gestures.

A post by Malcolm Wentzel getting ready to celebrate mothers day with his domestic worker, Thembi, went viral. Images: @malcolm_fkn_wentzel

Source: TikTok

Mzansi's reaction to the heartwarming videos

South Africans have responded warmly to the latest video, praising the special relationship between Wentzel and Thembi:

@suejo highlighted the support behind the scenes:

"Please, let's not forget Malcolm's wife coz' this won't happen without her signing on it, so Mrs Malcolm, you deserve your flowers 🌹🌹🌹"

@Mziphora pointed to his good upbringing:

"Let's not forget his parents who raised him well🥰"

@Pumeza'sKitchen🇿🇦 noted Thembi's happiness:

"Thembi goes to work every day like she's going on vacation 😂❤️. Blessings to this happy family."

@Fanta suggested a deeper connection:

"I think Mma Thembi raised Malcolm 🤔I mean, the bond and love, it's unbreakable. So beautiful..."

@sfiso💝 expressed appreciation:

"Mr Malcolm, we appreciate the love you're giving to Thembi 👌"

@mercia acknowledged Thembi's fortune:

"She is indeed a very happy lady and very lucky to work for such good people. Enjoy life, my dear."

Different domestic worker stories

Briefly News reported on a woman who shared a close bond with her domestic worker on Facebook, showing moments of fun and laughter that quickly gained many views.

reported on a woman who shared a close bond with her domestic worker on Facebook, showing moments of fun and laughter that quickly gained many views. A popular domestic worker known as The Mop Driver tried to prank restaurant staff in a TikTok video that backfired, with many social media users criticising her for disturbing other customers.

Another domestic worker opened up about her daily challenges, sharing how she deals with unfair treatment and difficult working conditions.

Source: Briefly News