A domestic worker shared a heartfelt story during her lunch break about the tough things she faced on the job daily

She posted the candid chat on TikTok to express the harsh treatment and unhygienic situations she's dealt with

Mzansi peeps fell for her, showing love in the comments and sharing advice, encouragement and similar struggles

A woman shared disturbing details of the things they see as domestic workers. Image: @mrs.k905

Source: TikTok

A hardworking woman opened up about how rough it was being a domestic worker and how she was trying to push for a better future by joining a network marketing business.

The lady, TikTok user @mrs.k905, shared her clip on the platform, attracting floods of comments from sympathetic social media users.

The cleaner vents about her harsh job

In the video, @mrs.k905 is seen sitting down during her lunch break, still dressed in her full cleaning uniform. She calmly begins by saying they work hard for the money they earn, and immediately gets into the uncomfortable side of her job. She explains how cleaners often deal with things like people not flushing after doing number twos, wiping snot on the shower walls, and even leaving used sanitary towels for them to dispose of.

She goes on to talk about how bosses can be cold, mentioning that some do not greet them back, and others throw their clothes around for cleaners to pick up. Despite everything, she still carries herself with pride and shares how she's joined the Forever Living business, in hopes of improving her life.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA motivates the woman

The video attracted floods of comments from social media users who dropped messages of strength and love for the cleaner. Many lambasted those who ill-treated domestic workers, saying they know what's right from what is wrong.

Some said they could relate, motivating her to use her business as an exit strategy. Others, however, were motivated to finish their qualifications and get better jobs, scared they'd be in similar situations if they dropped out.

A local woman joined a networking business, working towards getting out of her cleaning job. Image: Connect Images/Pancake Pictures

Source: Getty Images

User @bettyhlabangana52 said:

"Upgrade yourself, sisi, let this cleaning job be a stepping stone."

User @user9581484449424 shared:

"Askies darling, kuzulunga keep pushing."

User @Cetshwayo kaMpande added:

"Into embi is that bonke labantu who do izinto ezinje, abazenzi (the sad thing is that all these people who do such things don't do them) if they don't have helpers. This is intentional abuse."

User @beverlytloome commented:

"This is painful to hear, and those toilets are free at the mall, I guess this free toilet thing must come to an end, people who don't want to pay are the 1 doing this, eish askies sister."

User @Sony shared

"This is true."

User @Mmabatho Octavia said:

"Eish, some of them are disrespectful. shem, hai, it's hard to be a cleaner mmmmm, I know the feeling."

