“Please Plug Me”: Woman Weighs Quitting Teaching for Higher-Paying Parliament Job, SA Stunned
- A local teacher sparked online buzz after jokingly suggesting that teachers should swap classrooms for cleaning jobs in parliament following a salary revelation
- The TikTok video was inspired by a viral parliament clip revealing that cleaners earned more than rural teachers, highlighting the pay gap in education
- Social media users flooded the comment section agreeing that local teachers were underpaid, with some saying they'd apply if cleaning jobs were to be advertised.
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Mzansi knows the hustle is real, and sometimes, you have to rethink your career moves. A teacher started a debate online after joking that she was about to swap chalk for cleaning supplies.
The lady, TikTok user @zipho_mak shared her post as a response after watching a viral clip of DA MP Mark Burke questioning how cleaners earn more than rural teachers.
Teacher jokes about ditching the classroom for a parliament job
In the clip, the teacher starts by confirming if teachers have heard that a person working as a cleaner earns more than her. She follows by jokingly saying she is about to put her pride aside and apply, advising others to dust off their degrees ignore their experience and humble themselves and go work as cleaners.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
She adds that in parliament they will earn R10K more than her current salary and will enjoy a better lifestyle, leaving many unsure if getting degrees was even worth the trouble.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi debates the parliament cleaners' salaries
Mzansi had a lot to say about the teacher's funny but painfully real video. Many agreed that teachers were not valued enough, saying they deserved way better pay.
Some were even jokingly asking where these high-paying cleaning jobs were advertised. Others suggested that teachers should consider leaving SA better opportunities abroad.
User @musapatience327 added:
"Please plug me in with the post since my degree is useless."
User @user4100051625459 said:
"If only I knew this (parliament cleaner), I would have not bothered myself by going to school and wasting money. 💔💔."
User @Lindi Maseko commented:
"Now we all want to be parliament cleaners 🤣wow this is sad really..it’s an insult to education I’m sure that parliament it’s clean they don’t do much."
User @Sizuzile Simelane shared:
"Teachers please leave SA and look for better bread in other countries."
User @Venda goddess added:
"Let’s apply sisi."
User @Erya said:
"Funny thing is that there's never open vacancies for government cleaners, their families get them."
3 Briefly News articles about teachers
- A passionate primary school teacher shared a video of himself teaching his learners verbs by turning them into a song with actions, and social media users loved it.
- A creative Grade 1 teacher cutely revealed her pregnancy to her learners, telling them they have a tiny new classmate who has been with them for two months.
- A caring teacher shared a video of herself covering learners' books who had no money to do so, warming the hearts of many social media users.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za