A local teacher sparked online buzz after jokingly suggesting that teachers should swap classrooms for cleaning jobs in parliament following a salary revelation

The TikTok video was inspired by a viral parliament clip revealing that cleaners earned more than rural teachers, highlighting the pay gap in education

Social media users flooded the comment section agreeing that local teachers were underpaid, with some saying they'd apply if cleaning jobs were to be advertised.

A teacher jokingly shared that she was ready to quit and apply for a parliament cleaner's vacancy after learning they earned more than her. Image: @zipho_mak

Mzansi knows the hustle is real, and sometimes, you have to rethink your career moves. A teacher started a debate online after joking that she was about to swap chalk for cleaning supplies.

The lady, TikTok user @zipho_mak shared her post as a response after watching a viral clip of DA MP Mark Burke questioning how cleaners earn more than rural teachers.

Teacher jokes about ditching the classroom for a parliament job

In the clip, the teacher starts by confirming if teachers have heard that a person working as a cleaner earns more than her. She follows by jokingly saying she is about to put her pride aside and apply, advising others to dust off their degrees ignore their experience and humble themselves and go work as cleaners.

She adds that in parliament they will earn R10K more than her current salary and will enjoy a better lifestyle, leaving many unsure if getting degrees was even worth the trouble.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi debates the parliament cleaners' salaries

Mzansi had a lot to say about the teacher's funny but painfully real video. Many agreed that teachers were not valued enough, saying they deserved way better pay.

Some were even jokingly asking where these high-paying cleaning jobs were advertised. Others suggested that teachers should consider leaving SA better opportunities abroad.

Mzansi peeps advised local teachers to also apply for jobs outside South Africa. Image: @zipho_mak

User @musapatience327 added:

"Please plug me in with the post since my degree is useless."

User @user4100051625459 said:

"If only I knew this (parliament cleaner), I would have not bothered myself by going to school and wasting money. 💔💔."

User @Lindi Maseko commented:

"Now we all want to be parliament cleaners 🤣wow this is sad really..it’s an insult to education I’m sure that parliament it’s clean they don’t do much."

User @Sizuzile Simelane shared:

"Teachers please leave SA and look for better bread in other countries."

User @Venda goddess added:

"Let’s apply sisi."

User @Erya said:

"Funny thing is that there's never open vacancies for government cleaners, their families get them."

