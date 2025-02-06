A passionate primary teacher turned his verb lesson into a fun interactive dance session with his learners

The entire class participated, dancing and singing along to a catchy song that explained different verbs in the video shared on TikTok

Social media users took to the comment section to express how impressed they were with the teacher, praising his creative teaching approach

A primary school teacher incorporated dance moves and singing in his lessons, getting his young learners excited. Image: @thishushezi

A dedicated teacher won the hearts of many after a video of his engaging and lively teaching method went viral.

The viral video was shared on TikTok by user @thishushez, gaining 667K views, 47K likes and 1.7K comments from social media users who were highly impressed by his method.

The teacher and learners have fun in the classroom

In the clip, the teacher can be seen leading his class in a fun and expressive lesson about verbs. He sings and dances along to a song that explains the functions of various verbs.

Instead of a traditional classroom teaching lesson, @thishushezi uses music and movement to help his learners grasp the concept, making learning enjoyable and memorable.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi shows the teacher love and respect

Social media users flooded the comments with praise, urging the teacher to share more videos of other English lessons. Many said his enthusiasm and innovative approach proved that teaching was his calling, and others applauded his passion, saying he had a natural gift for teaching.

A teacher's fun methods of learning verbs touched social media users. Credit: Klaus Vedfelt

User @chenepakeman added:

"This is what the education system needs. You are such a vibe. 😍."

User @Khanyisile Xulu said:

"This generation of teachers are top tier👌👌

User @Nhlanhla Maseko810 commented:

"😂😂😂I still say teaching is a calling. This is a perfect example. There’s no way these kids are not enjoying his class. Give this man his flowers 🌺."

User @Naazi said:

"Can you please do nouns... Adverbs.. Adjectives. Prepositions, articles, conjunctions.. Aaah just do all the parts of speech please 😁😁."

User @Dinny shared:

"❤️❤️❤️They will always want to be at school great job my brother."

User @Pauli Strydom 🇿🇦♥️

"For some teaching is a job, but for you, it's your calling. Wow never seen such passion in a teacher👌👌."

