A final-year student shared a clip showing how he and his friend escaped a university residence hunger by studying at the library

The clip which featured slides of the pair working attentively on a laptop and a notebook went viral after it was shared on TikTok

Social media users reacted with empathy, and encouragement, discussing student hunger and resilience

2 Students resorted to going to the library to study when they were hit by hunger at res. Image: @marvelous_banda1

A heartfelt video went viral, shedding light on the harsh reality of student hunger in university residences.

The clip was shared by a final-year student under the TikTok handle @marvelous_banda1, showcasing how he and his friend doped with res hunger by seeking a hideaway in the library to focus on their studies.

The students' viral library visit

The post features picture slides of the two friends sitting opposite each other, working on a laptop and notebook, fully engaged in their academic tasks.

In the video, the student explains that they were at the library to escape hunger at res, as many students cook or buy takeaways around others. He also adds that they are on their last leg, looking forward to finishing.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi shows the 2 young men love

The post gained 451K views, 54K likes and nearly 1.9K comments from social media users who flooded the comment section with messages of support and solidarity. Many praised the students' resilience and encouraged them to keep pushing through tough times and others sent them money to get themselves groceries, encouraging them to speak out when in need.

A young man touched many social media users' hearts after posting about his hunger online. Image: @marvelous_banda1

User @Lindiwe Ngobese1111 said:

"Our government must stop supporting prisoners and give food parcels to the students who are serious about life."

User @MrsR commented:

"This triggered me, I was once this student who ate in dustbins because I had nothing, I literally waited for other students to throw away leftovers then I went and took them."

User @reginamasondo shared:

"Paid R200 just now, please Papi please learn to tell early 🙏 don't go through problems whilst we are here as parents."

Tshego | Content Creator 🎀 said:

"I’m a student nje ngawe (just like you), but I definitely sent something!❤️."

User @Poshnduna_1

"Can I send you R100 please Capitec?🥺🥺🥺this just broke my heart."

User @HerM88 Liberated said:

"O Pretoria? Call me whenever you’re hungry I’ll bring you lunch whenever you need it."

