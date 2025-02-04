Empowering Young Ladies: Teacher Gives Modelling Lessons for Female Pupils

A young teacher positively impacted her students' lives when she gave them modelling lessons at school

In the TikTok video, the students wore high heels while their teacher gave them instructions on how to walk

Many social media users in the post's comment section loved what the educator was doing and wanted to join

A young teacher helped her students build poise with a modelling lesson. Images: @misslithako

People use different approaches to inspire young students and build their confidence. One teacher took a unique path by offering her learners modelling lessons, helping them build self-assurance beyond the classroom.

Modelling their self-expression

A young educator using the TikTok handle @misslithako shared that she was passionate about teaching young ladies to be better versions of themselves. She held a modelling class in what appeared to be a school's auditorium.

A few of the school's learners donned high heels and performed a routine headed by their teacher.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves teacher's motivation

The TikTok video had several people on the internet applauding the educator and taking an interest in the uplifting activity.

Last year, the teacher shared that she was crowned Miss SADTU Regional. Image: @misslithako

@motso_fashionlifestyle21 asked in the comments:

"As a 31-year-old, am I too late to attend this class? When I walk in heels, I stomp the floor as I am fighting for my life."

@ray_amu told the online community:

"These girls will hold a certain level of class. This lesson doesn't only teach them to walk in heels. It is deeper than that."

An excited @camilla.m4 said:

"Next thing, you are having tea parties. I am here for this."

@lertwoombulie shared with app users:

"How I wish I could bag that skill and pass it on to my kids."

@user779714794269 stated with a laugh:

"Yoh, I need to join the class."

An appreciative @mathu_ncedi added in the comment section:

"Thank you. We need teachers like you in this world. Take a bow and be proud."

