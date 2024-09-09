A Mzansi teacher's act of kindness was well-received by the online community after sharing a video feeding her learners

The teacher prepared a fruit salad with yoghurt and dished for each learner

Social media users were moved by the video, and some motivated the teacher to continue being kind

A school teacher prepared a fruit salad for her learners with her funds. Image @thuli.pheladee.ma

Source: TikTok

A teacher shared a sweet gesture she made for her learners, bonding with them through a fruit salad she prepared.

The educator, whose TikTok handle is @thuli.pheladee.ma, asked her learners to bring a banana or an apple and provided the rest.

Blessed are those who give

In the video, the mem sits in her chair while chopping apples, bananas and strawberries. The video also shows the complete product with yoghurt and blackberries. Learners then queue up with their dishes as the teacher gives each a scoop.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi peeps caution the lady on her kindness

The video received over 600,000 views and almost 45,000 likes. In the comment section, other teachers were also motivated to try something similar for their learners, while some people were worried about the kid's allergies.

User @palesamotaung05 commented:

"To think some were hungry and needed this❤️❤️yoh ausi you are blessed."

User @accordingtoboitshepo shared her classroom feeding memory:

"Ijoooh! I remember our teacher asking us to bring 50c for taste of pudding when I was doing grade 2. I was the only 1 who didn’t have and was told to go and stay outside when it was time to eat😭💔💔."

User @wandilemhlungu01

"Thina sasifundiswa amabhubesi ngsabaleka Ngisho nghlangananabo etown (We were taught by beasts, even when I meet them in town I still run from them)😍😍😍."

User @dimakatsocathrine felt inspired but was scared:

"I am tempted to do this but knowing the environment that I am working at, should one coincidentally have a headache or even pains on leg, parent will be on my case saying is the food that I gave😭 then I will have to pay to secure my job."

User @nnanikieher added:

"I am tempted to do this but my learners will refuse to focus during my next periods demanding ice cream😂😂😍."

User @_ndzotho_ told a beautiful story, sharing:

"My grade 3 teacher would always make a fruit salad for us, had a chance to work her as a teacher assistant in 2022, she still does it 🥰🥰🥰"

SA teacher buys learner's school uniform

In an article previously reported by Briefly News, a teacher gained popularity on TikTok after buying her learner's school shoes from her pocket.

The online community was so moved that they donated money to the kindhearted teacher, which she used to buy more uniforms.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News