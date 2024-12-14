Bafana Bafana Star Reacts to Mamelodi Sundowns’ Decision to Sack Mngqithi

South African international Ronwen Williams has reacted to Mamelodi Sundowns' decision to sack Manqoba Mngqithi ahead of Masandawana clash against Raja Casablanca in the CAF Champions League.

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper will work with another manager, making it three coaches he's played under at the Premier Soccer League giants this year.

Rulani Mokwena was let go during the summer, and Mngqithi took over. Now, the Brazilians will be managed by Portuguese gaffer Miguel Cardoso.

Williams comments on Sundowns' decision to sack Mngqithi

In an interview ahead of the Raja CA clash, as per iDiskiTimes, Williams dropped his view about Mngqithi's dismissal alongside two of his technical team members.

"It's not easy to lose managers; it's difficult because we get attached, and at Mamelodi Sundowns, the first thing is the brotherhood and the family, we want that family orientation, and when we lose certain family members, it's not easy," the South African international said.

The former SuperSport United star believes he and his teammates can't question Sundowns' board's decision to let the South African tactician go after his poor start in the Champions League.

"We can't question the decisions; we just have to do what we can, which is play football, be the best and take Sundowns up to the level it should be," he added.

Source: Briefly News