Kaizer Chiefs could lose their head coach, Nasreddine Nabi after the Tunisian manager was reportedly named as one of the candidates earmarked by a top African club

The former AS FAR Rabat manager is said to be an option for the North African side that are looking at the possibility of sacking their current coach

The Soweto Giants mentor is not the only manager shortlisted by the club, with a former Orlando Pirates coach also making the list

Nasreddine Nabi joined Kaizer Chiefs in the summer from Moroccan side AS FAR Rabat, but another top African club is said to be showing interest in the Tunisian gaffer.

The Glamour Boys are transitioning under the Tunisian mentor and have undergone mixed fortunes under him since the start of the season in the Betway Premiership.

Amakhosi ended last season in 10th position in the Premier Soccer League and have been seeing some improvement under Nabi this campaign, even though there's more work to be done.

Nasreddine Nabi has been linked with an early exit from Kaizer Chiefs as Raja Casablanca show interest in bringing the Tunisian manager back to Morocco. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Nabi linked with Kaizer Chiefs exit

According to SuperSport Journalist Karabo Phasha, Nabi has been shortlisted as one of the candidates to take up the coaching role at Raja Casablanca if they decide to sack their current manager, Ricardo Pinto.

The Tunisian coach worked with AS FAR Rabat last season in the Botola Pro League and lost the league title to Raja, coached by former Orlando Pirates mentor Josef Zinnbauer, by one point.

According to the South African, Zinnbauer is the first person on Raja's shortlist, while Nabi is the second option for the Green Eagles.

Kaizer Chiefs might be able to keep Nabi as he's invested in the club's project since he moved to South Africa, while Zinnbauer is currently unemployed after being sacked by Saudi Pro League side Al Wehda.

Nabi slams referee after Chiefs' loss to Polokwane City

Briefly News also reported that Nasreddine Nabi crticisied centre referee due to his poor officiating durin Kaizer Chiefs' 2-0 loss against Polokwane City in the Betway Premiership

The Soweto giants coach outlined some of the mistakes the match officials made during the match.

