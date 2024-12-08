Tunisian mentor Nasreddine Nabi is happy with the centre referee due to his poor officiating during Kaizer Chiefs' defeat against Polokwane City in the Betway Premiership.

The Glamour Boys lost their third Premier Soccer League defeat, losing 2-0 to Polokwane at the Peter Mokoba Stadium.

"You remember the game Castillo was out? I talked about the referee, all the people, and the media. They told me I'm aggressive with the referee; I'm not aggressive," Nabi told reporters after the game.

"I respect the referees because we don't have football without them. I still talk to referees, but today, ayaya. On television, I spoke to the PSL to please analyse our situation.

"We should have had two penalties, and I think my left-back Cross is out, and there was no red card. It is unacceptable.

"If I lose, I lose because I'm bad, and that's football, but I don't like to lose like that. I don't like to lose because of the referees. I don't like it, and it is not the first time.

"Look at the action with Cross; he may be out for two months. It is unacceptable.

"I respect the opponent, I respect the referees, but give me the respect that I deserve because even the first rule for referees from FIFA is to protect the players. I'm not talking to protect myself because I lost."

Source: Briefly News