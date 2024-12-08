Nasreddine Nabi has sent a message to Kaizer Chiefs players after their 2-0 loss to Polokwane City in the Betway Premiership at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

South African international Oswin Appollis scored the game's first goal in the first half, and Mokibelo Simon Ramabu sealed all three points for the home side in the match's closing stages.

The Glamour Boys have now lost three games in the Premier Soccer League under the Tunisian tactician this season, with the other two being against SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Nabi backs Kaizer Chiefs players despite defeat against Polokwane

According to iDiskiTimes, in an interview with SuperSport TV, Nabi threw his support behind Kaizer Chiefs players and sent a message across to them despite losing to Polokwane City.

The former AS FAR Rabat manager claimed he didn't want to kill the players' morale but instead supported them.

"I don't want to kill the morale of my players today," the Kaizer Chiefs head coach said after the match.

"I want to support them. I want to continue to work seriously, and this is football.

"I don't want my club to go and cry. I have confidence in my players, and I have confidence in the future. We are in the right direction. We are transparent, and we are confident in our staff and ourselves.

"Don't worry, Kaizer Chiefs is coming back; this is the right direction."

