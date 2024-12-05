Defender Given Msimango said he is willing to fight for his place in the starting line-up at Kaizer Chiefs

The defender has fallen down the pecking order at the club following the arrival of Inacio Miguel and Rushwin Dortley

Local football fans were pessimistic on social media, saying the defender should consider a career path away from the Soweto giants

After only four appearances this season, Kaizer Chiefs defender Given Msimango has promised to fight for a starting place at the Soweto giants.

The 27-year-old captained Chiefs last season, but under new coach Nasreddine Nabi, he has been reduced to mostly cameo roles.

Defender Given Msimango wants to earn a starting place at Kaizer Chiefs.

Msimango has also been affected by new arrivals Inacio Miguel and Rushwin Dortley, but the defender is determined to prove his worth.

Msimango speaks about his goals in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Msimango said he will grab any opportunity he gets while Chiefs and is keeping himself ready to answer the call.

Msimango said:

“To keep working hard, staying fit, eating healthy, sleeping well, and understanding that there are times, seasons, or phases in football where you find a bit of setbacks from a personal level. When the opportunity comes, I’ll do my best.”

Fans are pessimistic

Amakhosi fans said on social media that they do not rate Msimango highly and that he should be part of the group released by the club, which could include six free agents at the end of the season.

Maxakandzi Maluleke is not a fan:

“Miguel will walk straight back to the team after what I saw from Msimango against Royal AM. No fighting for starting eleven. Please coach, keep Dintlokwe and release Msimango.”

Iminathi Junior is not impressed:

“This one cost us against Royal AM.”

Moeketsi Raletele does not have high hopes:

“Small team player this one.”

Shabzela Wa Ramovha says Msimango is where he belongs:

“Msimango needs the bench.”

Vusi Maile wants Chiefs to release the player:

“Not Chiefs material; useless defender.”

