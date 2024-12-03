CR Belouizdad striker Khanyisa Mayo said he wants to follow in the footsteps of his father, Patrick, by playing for Kaizer Chiefs one day

The 26-year-old moved to Algeria after leaving Cape Town City at the end of last season and has a CAF Champions League goal for his new side

Local football fans backed Mayo's dream on social media but said the move should happen before he gets too old

Striker Khanyisa Mayo said he wants to play for Kaizer Chiefs one day and continue his father, PatrPatrick'sgacy.

Patrick played for Chiefs from 2003 till 2007, and his 26-year-old son said he made a promise to one day wear the famous black and yellow jersey.

Former Cape Town City striker Khanyisa Mayo still has PSL dreams. Image: khanyisa_mayo_10/Instagram and Richard Pelham/FIFA.

Before leaving Cape Town City at the end of last season, Mayo was linked with Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns but ultimately joined the Algerian giants.

Khanyisa Mayo wants a PSL return

Mayo speaks about his dreams in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Mayo, who recently scored a Champions League goal, said he made a promise to his father about his future.

Mayo said:

"I told myself I wanted to play in the Champions League and got the opportunity to do so. It's a dream come true. It's easy to qualify for the Champions League. I once told my father, "I wish I could finish what you have started, to go play for Kaizer Chiefs."

F"ns want MayoMayo'se to happen soon

Local football fans said on social media that if Mayo decides to move, it should be done before he reaches senior age.

Naytor King says the move must happen soon:

"When he his 32-35 neh? These guys think Naturena is a retirement village."

Hino K wants the move:

"He must retire there."

Moau Hauzen Mahoota Legodi is against the move:

"No, we are fine, my boy; your father advised you badly."

OSIFIED says Mayo would be welcomed at Chiefs:

"You are better than Ranga and others."

Mlsa Aphiwe Zuma says Mayo must stay in Algeria:

"Nah, carry on with your Algerian team, bro."

