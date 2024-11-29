PSL side Richards Bay FC has parted ways with coach Brandon Truter after their 2-1 defeat to 10-man Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday, 27 November 2024

Truter arrived at the club at the start of the season but only guided the side to one victory after eight PSL matches

Local fans said on social media that they were not surprised by the club's decision but said it could lead to their PSL relegation

Brandon Truter has left his position as the head coach of Richards Bay FC after their 2-1 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs in a PSL match on Wednesday, 27 November 2024.

The Natal Rich Boyz and Truter mutually agreed to cut ties after the club won only one of its eight PSL matches this season.

Last season, Richards Bay needed the PSL playoff to stay in Mzansi's top flight and decided to replace Vusumizi Vilakazi with Truter, who they now felt has failed to match their ambitions.

Richards Bay FC were unhappy with Brandon Truter

According to SABC Sport, Richards Bay chief executive Jomo Biyela said management decided after the defeat to Chiefs continued a bad run of results for the club.

Biyela said:

"We did not fire the coach; however, for our sanity, it was best that we go our separate ways with our integrity intact. The coach did not meet the performance requirements for the season."

Fans are not surprised

Local football fans said on social media that Richards Bay might have sealed their PSL relegation by firing Truter, yet they were not surprised by the decision.

Bafanas Godrich Wasemzini shared their views:

"They should have kept Vusumuzi Vilakazi. Truter is not a bad coach either, wish he finds a team in the NFD."

Tshishudu ZA was shocked:

"This is absolutely astonishing. I'm struggling to understand how the team's management expected the coach to deliver a win against Kaizer Chiefs, given the team's poor performance throughout the season and the previous one. Despite the coach bringing stability to the team, they still decided to terminate his contract. In my opinion, this decision will ultimately lead to the team's relegation."

Mzi Nxuba says it was inevitable:

"What do you expect from a coach who plays for a draw against ten men?"

Melikhaya Teme was not surprised:

"Worst match I have seen when they played Chiefs, he deserves to go."

Lefa Champ made a suggestion for Truter:

"Cape Town Spurs needs someone like him."

