Richards Bay FC has brought Brandon Truter back to the PSL after parting ways with former head coach Vusimuzi Vilakazi

The former AmaZulu and Moroka Swallows will return to the side he coached in the first division from 2018 to 2019

Local football fans responded on social media, saying Richards Bay will regret their decision, while others wished Truter luck

Former Richards Bay FC coach Brandon Truter returned to the club after former head coach Vusumizi Vilakazi had recently left.

The Natal Rich Boyz kept their top-flight status by winning the PSL playoffs, but they decided to end their relationship with Vilakazi for a reunion with Truter.

Richards Bay FC are set to welcome head coach Brandon Truter back to the club. Image: RichardsBayFC.

Truter is the second recent coach to arrive in the PSL after Dan Malesela replaced Dylan Kerr, who left Marumo Gallants after less than a month.

Brandon Truter is back at Richards Bay FC

Truter is set for a reunion at Richards Bay FC, according to the tweet below:

Last season, Richards Bay finished 15th in the PSL, and they will be hoping Truter and their new R100 million sponsorship can guide them to a better finish.

Truter has experience in the PSL after coaching Moroka Swallows, AmaZulu and Sekhukhune United from 2020 to 2023.

Fans wish Truter luck

Local football fans wished Truter luck on social media, while others expressed sympathy for former coach Vilakazi.

Hipno K made a prediction:

"After two matches, Richards Bay & Brandon Truter have decided to part ways by mutual agreement."

Tiisetso T-Man Nzeku said Truter is defensive:

"Defensive coach, he can defend the 0 - 0 score for 90 minutes."

Herman Haarman does not rate Truter:

"A lucky coach."

Vincent Moeng feels sorry for Vilakazi:

"That's SA football for you, after all the hard work he has done helping them maintain their top-flight status. Yoh!"

Ev Sibulele Madyibi rates Truter highly:

"I wondered when PSL clubs will utilize the guy's much-needed services. For me, he is the next big modern coach after Rhulani Mokwena. Just give him the right tools."

Mushaisano Manenzhe says Richards Bay made a mistake:

"They are going to regret it."

Mthokozisi Yathunukal'enenxeba Mzukulu KaMahlasela asked a question:

"Why can't they sign a top coach? They have money. With Truter, they will be relegated."

Koketso Ntuli says Vilakazi deserved better:

"This is the thanks he gets after he rescued them. Magesi must grab him; they will benefit from his tactical awareness."

Themba Quinton Dru Dijane hopes for the best:

"I thought they were going for Seema, but welcome Brandon. Although I do not like his defensive style, I hope he can help the team collect points and play good football."

Sanele Shabane is amazed:

"PSL teams, when it comes to chopping and changing of coaches, never miss. And they are recycling the same coaches."

Sekhukhune United faces coaching uncertainty

As reported by Briefly News, Sekhukhune United could lose head coach Peter Hybala weeks after he joined the club.

Reports suggest the German coach has become unsettled during his short time at Sekhukhune, but Briefly News sources said the club are keen to keep him.

