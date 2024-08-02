Uruguayan midfielder Gaston Sirono has arrived at Kaizer Chiefs for a medical ahead of signing for the club

According to a Briefly News source, the 33-year-old former Mamelodi Sundowns player will sign a two-year deal at Amakhosi

Local football fans praised Chiefs' decision to sign Sirino on social media as they feel the player will add value to the squad

Gaston Sirino arrived at Kaizer Chiefs for a medical before signing a two-year deal at the Soweto giant.

The Soweto club has assessed the former Mamelodi Sundowns over the last few weeks and feels he will be a great addition to their squad for next season.

Kaizer Chiefs could soon announce the signing of Gaston Sirino. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP and San Luis de Quillota.

Source: Getty Images

Coach Nasreddine Nabi recently said he is a fan of Sirino as the Tunisian coach enters the final preparations for his first season at Chiefs.

Gaston Sirino is close to joining Kaizer Chiefs

Sirino is close to joining Chiefs, according to the tweet below:

A Briefly News source at Chiefs said the club is pleased to welcome Sirino and added that the club will stick to their transfer plans.

The source said:

"Gaston will have his medical before signing a two-year deal with the club. The coach has looked at him and determined that he can add value to the squad. A few more players on the list could join before registration closes."

Fans welcome Sirino to Chiefs

Local football fans welcomed Sirino to Chiefs on social media, believing the player was not given a fair chance at Sundowns.

MGIJIMIE is impressed:

"Best signing."

Cruz Mthethwa Lungani says Sirino will regret the decision:

"His first season without a trophy since arriving in Mzansi is upon him."

Sbanisethu Gamula backed the signing:

"The best signing for Chiefs so far. Gaston is a complete player."

Mokoena Mokoena wants more:

"Great signing, but we need more experienced and quality players for the club to be competitive again."

Sifiso Siyanda welcomed Sirino to Chiefs:

"That's great news. We need two more key players, then we are done."

Two players fail to impress new Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi

As Briefly News reported, new Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi is not impressed with Zitha Kwinika and Sabelo Radebe.

After spending time with the team in Turkey, Nabi is reportedly unhappy with the pair and has made them both available for loan moves.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News