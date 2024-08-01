Nasreddine Nabi has reacted on rumours linking former Mamelodi Sundowns to Kaizer Chiefs

The Tunisian tactician confirmed that the Glamour Boys are looking at signing the playmaker this summer

Fans shared their thoughts on the player joining the Soweto-based club before the new season kicks off

Nasreddine Nabi has confirmed Kaizer Chiefs' interest in signing former Mamelodi Sundowns star Gaston Sirino on a free transfer this summer.

The Glamour Boys have been tasked with bolstering their squad ahead of the upcoming Premier Soccer League season.

The PSL giants have signed three players (Rushwin Dortley, Bongani Sam, and Fiacre Ntwari) this summer but hope to add more.

Nasreddine Nabi speaks on Kaizer Chiefs interest in signing former Mamelodi Sundowns star Gaston Sirino this summer. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Nabi confirms Chiefs' interest in Sirino

Kaizer Chiefs' 4-0 loss to Young Africans in the Toyota Cup cleared the doubts of the Soweto giants concerning their squad's ability.

Nabi confirmed after the game that the team needed more experienced players and that there was a need to improve the quality of the team.

According to iDiskiTimes, in an interview with SuperSport TV, Nabi admitted that Amakhosi are considering adding Sirino to their team this summer.

The Brazilians released the Uruguayan playmaker at the end of the 2023-24 season alongside Bongani Zungu and Brian Onyango.

"Looking at the names you've given me, yes, they are part of the large list that we have put together, and we're busy looking at them," he said.

"For a case like Sirino, yes, he is a very experienced player. We definitely want to look at him.

"We want to see if he's physically ready, and he would be a plus into our philosophy."

Fans react to Nabi's comment on Sirino

PovertykillerB said:

"Direct! I like this coach! You can tell it’s him who wants Sirino. Next get Cele in the middle!"

popomosarwane wrote:

"Chiefs are never tired of trying sundowns players and hoping for a miracle."

sefothakarabel reacted:

"Some Chiefs fans don't want him🤣they say he is finished. They rather have Du Preez."

djthakhiee commented:

"are u kidding me? with due respect this will be the worst signing worse than Walisumbi."

Sir_elleassgeh shared:

"Dolly and khama are failed projects from dunudunu, if serino wants to retrieve his dignity in betway PSL he must join Orlando pirates football institution."

RogeeTomes80066 says:

"Sirino has won almost everything with Sundowns...he will go there just Castro, Dolly & Billiat just to eat everything and leave no crumbs.."

