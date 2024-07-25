Kaizer Chiefs are set to miss out on the chance to bring a South African international back to the Premier Soccer League

The Soweto giants are still active in the transfer market but suffered a setback over their target due a disagreement on personal terms

Several netizens shared their thoughts on the Glamour Boys losing one of their transfer target this summer

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Kaizer Chiefs' interest in signing European-based South African international Thibang Phete this summer has suffered a huge blow.

The Bafana Bafana midfielder has been playing club football abroad since leaving the South African league in 2014 for Portugal.

The Glamour Boys have already signed three players this summer but have yet to make an official announcement to confirm their arrival.

Kaizer Chiefs have been dealt with a huge blow over their interest in signing Thibang Phete from Portuguese second division side Chaves. Photo: Joao Rico.

Source: Getty Images

Kaizer Chiefs lose out on Phete's signing

According to a report by the South African, the Soweto giants won't sign Phete from Portuguese second division side Chaves this summer as talks with the player broke down.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Phete and the Premier Soccer League giants failed to agree personal terms, leaving the 30-year-old to search for another club.

Nasreddine Nabi would've preferred to have Phete in his team due to his versatility. The South African international can play centre-back and defensive midfielder.

Fans react as Chiefs' talks with Phete broke down

FootballStage_1 said:

"The challenge is that some players make unreasonable demands. Football is a business."

Sidlabehlezi reacted:

"They wanted to make the same mistake they made before signing players late when passed their peak."

ThembaHobe2 wrote:

"Kaizer Jr always refused to bend over for players around 30. Believes in the process."

MrQuarantines commented:

"Chiefs still uses the old strategy of not paying enough, fame alone wont pay bills they should pay their players enough to sustain themselves."

Rapitsi_R shared:

"I have never be so happy about a failed move like I am with this one."

@Gowjas replied:

"We'll done Kaizer Chiefs... A 30 year old not signing is not a train smash, let's find an almost similar profile who is 25✊"

Chiefs name price for Golden Arrows striker

Briefly News earlier reported that Kaizer Chiefs have named their price for Golden Arrows striker Lungelo Nguse.

The Soweto club has reportedly already spoken about the financial package for the 25-year-old with former striking target Lehlogonolo Mojela joining PSL rivals Stellenbosch FC.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News