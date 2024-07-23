Kaizer Chiefs are making progress in adding more quality players to their squad before the new season kicks off

The Glamour Boys are reportedly keen on bringing a South African international based in Europe to the PSL

The Soweto giants are one of the most active teams in the transfer market this summer

Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly interested in bringing Bafana Bafana star Thibang Phete back to the South African league this summer.

The Soweto giants are working on adding more quality to their squad before the new season kicks off in a few days.

Nasreddine Nabi's arrival as Kaizer Chiefs' new coach has given the club's management and fans hope that they can end their trophy drought next season.

Kaizer Chiefs have reawakened their interest in making move for South African international Thibang Phete this summer. Photo: Jose Manuel Alvarez.

Source: Getty Images

Kaizer Chiefs keen on Phete signing

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Nabi's side are back in contention to lure Phete back to the South African league after the Bafana Bafana star has spent 10 years abroad.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The 30-year-old left South Africa for Portugal in 2014 and has since played for GD Tourizense, Guimaraes B, Famalicao, B SAD, Al-Bataeh CSC and Chaves.

The Bafana Bafana star, popularly known as Cafu Phete, can play either as a defensive midfielder or a centre-back.

He joined Chaves in August, but he's considering a move to a new club after Flavienses was relegated to the Primeira Liga in the 2023–24 campaign.

Kaizer Chiefs have signed three players so far this summer, but none of them have been announced by the club.

Bongani Sam joined the club from city rivals Orlando Pirates, while Fiacre Ntwari and Rushwin Dortley moved to the Naturena from TS Galaxy and Cape Town Spurs, respectively.

Cafu could be the Glamour Boys' latest addition after Nabi's technical team reportedly reawakened the club's interest in the player.

Kaizer Chiefs secure Dortley signing

Briefly News earlier reported on Kaizer Chiefs securing Rushwin Dortley signing from Cape Town Spurs.

After an excellent season with Cape Town Spurs, he was one of the most sought-after players in the Premier Soccer League, and European clubs also showed interest in him.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News