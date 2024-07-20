Kaizer Chiefs claimed a big win over Al Shahaniya SC in another friendly game played in Turkey

The Glamour Boys put five goals past the Qatari Stars League side and conceded two

Amakhosi star hits the back of the net four times to help Nasreddine Nabi's side win

Kaizer Chiefs star Ranga Chivaviro was the star performer as the Glamour Boys thrashed Qatari Stars League side Al Shahaniya SC in Nasreddine Nabi's third friendly game in charge.

The Soweto Giants are having their pre-season camp in Turkey ahead of the new Premier Soccer League campaign.

Nabi, along with his technical staff, is getting the players in shape before the season starts in a few weeks.

Kaizer Chiefs run riot over Al Shahaniya SC in their pre-season friendly game in Turkey. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Chiefs star nets four goals against Al Shahaniya

According to iDiskiTimes, Chiefs ran riot against Al Shahaniya SC, putting five past the Qatari side this weekend.

Chivaviro scored four out of the five goals Amakhosi scored against the newly promoted Qatar league side, with teenage sensation Mfundo Vilakazi also scoring on Saturday evening.

The Soweto-based club will play their first official friendly game against Tanzanian giants Young Africans SC at the inaugural edition of the Toyota Cup in Bloemfontein, South Africa, on Sunday, July 28.

Fans react as Chiefs thrash Al Shahaniya

Lungisani Stampu said:

"Very happy for Ranga, this is a great boost for him, we need him ready for the coming season. This is great for him"

Bookpen99 said:

"Nabi is cooking something ✌️"

Denzel reacted:

"Kaizer Chiefs iyashisa that's good as long as we beating foreign teams I'm happy"

Tusero commented:

"Well done, Nabi. The last two Chiefs Coaches were useless"

Mpondomise said:

"He just needed the correct coaching to do well, Ranga is deadly in front of goals. All the best to the youngster Mfundo Vilakazi."

Kaizer Chiefs secure Dortley signing

Briefly News earlier reported on Kaizer Chiefs securing Rushwin Dortley signing from Cape Town Spurs.

After an excellent season with Cape Town Spurs, he was one of the most sought-after players in the Premier Soccer League, and European clubs also showed interest in him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News