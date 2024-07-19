Kaizer Chiefs are one of the busiest teams in the Premier Soccer League in the transfer market this summer

The Glamour Boys are planning on adding more quality to their squad as they set to compete with Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns

Briefly News has outlined some top players outside PSL the Soweto giants can sign before the start 2024-25 season

Kaizer Chiefs are still in the transfer market, searching for quality players to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming DStv Premiership season.

The Glamour Boys had a poor campaign last season, finishing trophyless and also outside the top eight on the league table.

With Nasreddine Nabi's arrival, Briefly News highlights the top four players outside the Premier Soccer League the Soweto Giants should sign.

Percy Tau is among top players outside Premier Soccer League Kaizer Chiefs can sign this summer. Photo: @KaizerChiefs/Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

Four players Chiefs should sign this summer

1 Percy Tau

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South African International is playing his club football in North Africa with Al Ahly of Egypt, but it has been linked to a summer move to Kaizer Chiefs.

The former Club Brugge star has yet to sign a contract extension with Egyptian giants and is considering joining the Glamour Boys.

2 Kingsley Michael

The Soweto-based club released Keagan Dolly and Siyethemba Sithebe in the summer, which leaves a huge space in the midfield department.

Michael is one of the midfielders linked with the PSL giants this summer, but the club is yet to make an official bid for the Nigerian international.

3 Lebo Mothiba

Mothiba has been a free agent since being released by the French Ligue 1 side at the end of last season and had an already-done deal with Standard Liege fall through due to financial demands.

Kaizer Chiefs now have the opportunity to go all out for the South African striker after his move to Belgium fell through.

Amakhosi need a new striker, a position the Bafana Bafana star can fit into perfectly.

4 Tumisang Orebonye

Nabi wants to bring Orebonye from his former club, AS FAR Rabat, this summer.

The Tunisian tactician signed Botswana International for the Moroccan giants, and he could be the solution to Chiefs' struggle in front of goal.

Orebonye has a knack for scoring goals and can play as a centre-forward or a winger.

Kaizer Chiefs secure Dortley signing

Briefly News earlier reported on Kaizer Chiefs securing Rushwin Dortley signing from Cape Town Spurs.

After an excellent season with Cape Town Spurs, he was one of the most sought-after players in the Premier Soccer League, and European clubs also showed interest.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News