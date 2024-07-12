After the arrival of Nasreddine Nabi, Kaizer Chiefs Sporting Director, Kaizer Motaung Junior, is optimistic about the future

The Tunisian will take over at the Soweto club after months of searching for a permanent replacement for interim coach Cavin Johnson

Local fans showed caution over social media as they believe only time will tell if Nabi will be a success at Naturena

Amakhosi boss Kaizer Motaung Junior is optimistic about new coach Nasreddine Nabi. Image: kaizermotaungjr and nabinasreddine.

Source: Instagram

After his arrival at the Soweto club, Kaizer Chiefs Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Junior has backed Nasreddine Nabi.

Motaung Junior said Amakhosi are excited to have Nabi on the team after he was announced as their new head coach on Sunday, July 7, 2024.

Kaizer Motaung Junior is optimistic

Motaung Junior speaks about Nabi in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Motaung Junior backed the Tunisian to end Chiefs' decade-long silverware drought, while fans were impressed by Nabi's new technical staff.

Motaung Junior said:

"We believe we have found the right man to fulfil our vision of restoring Amakhosi to our rightful place at the top of the football pyramid, and we welcome coach Nabi and his technical team with the pledge of unity and support in pursuit of our common goal."

Fans are practising caution

While Motaung Junior expressed optimism, local football fans showed caution as they believed only time would tell if Nabi could succeed at Kaizer Chiefs.

Danny Masenya called for patience:

"He can do it, but Chiefs must not expect that in his first season."

Skhumbuzo Maseko says a bigger change is needed:

"As long as the team still has the same management, nothing will change."

Zolile Simayile Viti wants to know something:

"I wonder what kind of football Kaizer Chiefs will play under these people."

Ngwanya Nunu is pessimistic:

"Hunt was the right man; Ntseki was the right man; Cavin was the right man; Zwane was the right man. Right men are countless."

Yanga Kungami Kungawo Twetwa is cautious:

"We will see."

Dominic Isaacs said Kaizer Chiefs need a new captain

As Briefly News reported, former Kaizer Chiefs player Dominic Isaacs said Amakhosi might have to find a new captain in the transfer market.

The former defender said Chiefs need a strong leader on the field, and he is unsure if the current squad has a player who shows leadership quality.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News